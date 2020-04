Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 on the age of 81. On this interview initially broadcast on “Sunday Morning” June 10, 2007, Dennehy talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his excellent occupation, from having fun with Macbeth as a 13-year-old, to his roles in such modern films as “First Blood” and ”Cocoon,” to his acclaimed work as some of the diploma’s primary interpreters of Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller.