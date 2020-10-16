From 23 PM PM will take charge of Bihar NDA, will conduct 12 election rally, CM Nitish will also accompany

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will hold 12 rallies for the Bihar assembly elections. PM Modi’s rally will begin on October 23 from Sasaram. On the same day, she will also address two more rallies which will be held in Gaya and Bhagalpur. Bihar BJP election incharge Devendra Fadnavis said that these rallies will be held by the NDA, which will also include Janata Dal United (JDU) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar). Also Read – PM Modi on the anniversary of FAO – Government will soon take a big decision regarding the right age of marriage of daughters

He told that for the first phase elections, the Prime Minister will have three rallies, through which he will call on the public for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 71 seats. His other nine rallies will be for the second and third phase seats, in which the first rally will be held in Darbhanga on October 8, the second in Muzaffarpur and the third in Patna.

At the same time, on 1 November, PM Modi will again come to Bihar and on that day his first rally will be held in Chapra, second in East Champaran and the third rally will be in Samastipur. On November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first rally will be in Champaran, second Saharsa and third Araria.

Let me tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unharmed during the entire Navratri and he only drinks water for nine days. In this, he will come to Bihar seeking votes and appeal to form the NDA government. In the days between PM Modi’s rallies, stars like Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Union Minister Smriti Irani The publicists will hold rallies.