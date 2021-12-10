From 3s show to coach praise: Campazzo’s best in Denver’s loss to San Antonio

Denver Nuggets continues with its irregular gait, but with the passing of the games a certainty emerges: Facundo Campazzo established himself as the sixth man and figure in the second unit of the Colorado franchise. Despite the good work of the Argentine base, his team fell into the AT&T Center Texas 123-111 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Cordoba, with his classic aggressiveness, was once again vital in the defensive part and in this opportunity he added to his game a show of triples (he made four of his six attempts). It is worth noting that his two missed shots were because he shot almost from the middle of the court at the end of the first quarter and the other was a ball that he received in the absence of a second of possession and with little margin to arm his arm.

Facundo Campazzo contributed 12 points in Denver’s loss to San Antonio (Photo by Garrett Ellwood / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

In addition to his 12 points, on his roster he also signed three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a cover in 24 minutes of play. His work and intensity earned him the praise of his coach, who set an example for Facu to try to wake up the rest of the staff. “I love Campazzo’s energy, but it can’t come from just one player.”

Michael Malone’s words are due to two specific plays by former Real Madrid. At the end of the third quarter he ran from behind in an incredible way to Keita Bates-Diop to give him a beautiful cover. Shortly after, he recovered the ball after pressuring Dejounte Murray. Within his repertoire, his already habitual whiplash also stood out. On this occasion he assisted Nah’Shon Hyland, who contributed three points from the corner of the court.

The top scorer of the losing team -and of the game-, was Aaron Gordo with 25 (he also captured 6 rebounds and gave 3 assists). It is also to highlight the work of Nikola Jokic, the great figure of the Colorado team. The Serbian concluded with a triple-double: 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Those of Gregg Popovich had a much more distributed scoring and that had four struts: Derrick White (23), Lonnie Walker (21-coming off the bench-), Dejounte Murray (20) and Doug McDermott (17).

Campazzo’s fierce brand aroused praise from Malone (AP Photo / Darren Abate)

With this defeat – they came from beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday – the Denver Nuggets still do not find regularity and appear in the eighth position with 12 wins and 13 falls, which allows them to play the Play-In. The franchise where Manu Ginobili knew how to shine, on the other hand, holds a 9-15 mark, which places them in twelfth place in the NBA Western Conference.

Tomorrow they will face the San Antonio Spurs again in the AT&T Center, in what will be the last of the seven consecutive games as a visitor. On Monday he will play at home again, when he receives the Washington Wizards.

