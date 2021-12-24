from 5 to 40 euros

The strategy has been accompanying us since this entertainment medium was born. If we get technical, do you know what the first strategy video game was? We would have to go back to 1964 with The Sumerian Game, a text-based strategy video game about the land and resource management in the Sumerian region in 3500 BC. C ..

This title was released for the IBM 7090, a device that none of us have had in our hands and what a relief, since it weighed more than 100 kg and only supported 32-bit text encoding. But leaving those old years aside, the strategy genre has evolved and adapted, and even merged with other genres to have today a huge range of titles available for all tastes.

4X strategy? Tactical strategy? Or, maybe you like strategy with role-playing overtones? More than 5,000 titles groups Steam in its library and many of them are on sale thanks to the Winter Sales, so here we bring you a careful selection of the best strategy titles divided by price.

Best strategy games – From 5 to 10 euros





Frostpunk por 8,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Kerbal Space Program por 9,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition por 9,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Oxygen Not Included por 9,19 euros (old price of 22.99 euros)

(old price of 22.99 euros) Barotrauma by 6,24 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

(previous price of 24.99 euros) Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus por 7,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Planet Coaster by 7,59 euros (old price 37.99 euros)

(old price 37.99 euros) Command & Conquer Remastered Collection 7,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Bad North: Jotunn Edition 5,99 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)

(previous price of 14.99 euros) Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 5,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Halo Wars: Definitive Edition 6,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Stellaris 9.99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

STAR WARS Empire at War – Gold Pack por 5,87 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros) – Includes the DLC Star Wars Empire at War: Forces of Corruption

(previous price of 16.79 euros) – Includes the DLC Star Wars Empire at War: Forces of Corruption Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition por 6,24 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros) – Includes the base game Total War: MEDIEVAL II and its DLC Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Kingdoms

Best strategy games – From 11 to 20 euros





Planet Zoo by 11,24 euros (previous price of 44.99 euros)

(previous price of 44.99 euros) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition por 16,79 euros (old price of 41.99 euros)

(old price of 41.99 euros) Endzone – A World Apart por 14,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Northgard por 11,19 euros (previous price of 27.99 euros)

(previous price of 27.99 euros) Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden por 13,99 euros (previous price of 34.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want try the game for free

(previous price of 34.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want Tropico 6 by 19,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition por 13,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Pillars of Eternity por 13,99 euros (previous price of 27.99 euros)

(previous price of 27.99 euros) Disgaea 4 Complete + by 19,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Wasteland 3 por 11,21 euros (previous price of 33.99 euros)

(previous price of 33.99 euros) Total War: ROME II – Emperor Edition por 14,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Total War: ATTILA por 11,74 euros (previous price of 44.99 euros)

(previous price of 44.99 euros) Age of Wonders: Planetfall por 12,49 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)

(previous price of 49.99 euros) Iron Harvest por 12,89 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Evil Genius 2: World Domination por 19,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Inscryption by 15,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want try the game for free

(previous price of 19.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want Siege Survival: Glory to the Conquered 15,99 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)

Best strategy games – From 21 to 30 euros





OCTOPATH TRAVELER por 29,99 euros (old price 59.99 euros)

(old price 59.99 euros) Port Royale 4 by 23,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Youtubers Life 2 por 23,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Total War: ROME REMASTERED por 22,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) Industries of Titan por 22,39 euros (previous price of 27.99 euros)

(previous price of 27.99 euros) Disciples: Liberation por 29,99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want try the game for free

(previous price of 39.99 euros) – Includes demo if you want They Are Billions por 23,99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

Remember that the Steam Winter Sale is available until Wednesday January 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.. Along with Valve, Epic Games, Ubisoft, and GOG have also kicked off their respective Christmas deals, with sales on thousands of games. In addition, every 24 hours we have a free game available on Epic Games Store.