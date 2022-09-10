From a Land Rover to a McLaren: a queen who indulged herself on wheels

The extremes of a reign of 70 years and a common denominator. Queen Elizabeth II aboard cars manufactured by Land Rover

70 years of reign were enough for Isabel II to be able to put together a collection of cars as exclusive as only a person in her condition could have. The Queen of England liked cars and mechanics since she was a child, when she was still a princess and knew that one day she would come to the crown as the eldest daughter of King George VI, but she did not imagine that it would be only at 25 years of age.

Being crowned so young gave her access to innumerable responsibilities and of course also many privileges. Among them, had the possibility of accessing unique or very special cars, including vehicles that were built in very limited editions and that were destined to be the official car of other countries.

The list of cars that Queen Elizabeth II had is very extensive, and although many remain within the royal fleet, a large part was returned to those who had built them especially for her majesty and others were put up for auction for charity.

A perfect summary of his taste in cars. A special edition McLaren made this year, bears a plaque with the queen’s name

But some pieces are really specialor at least they were for her, and it’s worth it know the reasons why they were part of his reign seven decades in two different centuries.

During his reign, the predilection for english cars was clear and although there were vehicles from other sources, the favoritism for national models was maintained over time. In fact, it was Isabel who decided to replace Daimler, the previous supplier of official cars to the crown, with Rolls-Royce.

If a brand is automatically associated with England, that is Rolls-Roycewhich although paradoxically today is part of the BMW Groupits origins and its essence they remain rooted in the British Isles.

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost from 1924, the oldest car of the British royal house

The 1924 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is the oldest car in the crown garage. Naturally it is not a car that has been used by Elizabeth II, who assumed her reign in 1953, but it is a piece of enormous value as an English collector’s car. Without going any further, the brand itself named it as “the best car in the world”. It has a 6-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 7.4 liters, which allows it to obtain just 60 hp of power but travel at 130 km/h. Your odometer registers 926,000 kilometers and still running.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom V, still with a single headlight on each side, would be replaced by a very similar car, the Phantom VI, still used by royalty.

The first Rolls-Royce that was used by Elizabeth II was instead a Phantom IV State Laudalette from 1953from which only 18 units in the history. It was a seven-seater limousine, with blue upholstery in the front and gray in the back. It had a 5.7-liter V8 engine that allowed it to have very serene routes and reach a power of 165 CV.

Others came later Phantom of the series V with the denomination of State Limousine. They were in 1960 and 1961, and they already had the famous raised roof called “high roof”, used for presidential or royal cars. And finally came the one known as Tea Silver Jibilee Car, a Phantom VI that was given to her on her 25th birthday as queen, in 1977.

Between the Phantom V and VI had no major external differences, although yes in its interior equipment. From the front it was possible to notice that instead of just one round light on each side, the new Rolls-Royce had two smaller optics joined by a silver frame at each end of the fender.

Commemorating 50 years of reign, Elizabeth II received two unique units of this royal car, the Bentley State Limounsine

Precisely, regarding the queen’s jubilee, in the year 2002when they were fulfilled 50 years in the British crown, Elizabeth II received from another English brand, Bentley, a car specially built for her. It was about the Bentley State Limounsinea completely airtight vehicle to ensure its safety against gas attacks or explosions, with Kevlar-reinforced tires to ensure the car is not at risk of getting a flat tire, and by the way so the Queen is never late for a royal engagement .

The car has a 6.7-liter V8 engine, 400 horsepower and a top speed of 200 km/h. But the most amazing thing is that not one but two vehicles were built by car expert Vanarama for the crown, each costing around £10m.

After years with Range Rover, in 2017 the queen decided to adopt the Bentley Bentayga for her hunting expeditions in Balmoral

Years later, just In 2016, the same English brand offered to test its new SUV on the Balmoral grounds, which was then called the Bentley 4×4 and would eventually end up being the Bentayga. The car has a 6-liter twin-turbocharged engine and at the Frankfurt Motor Show presentation, Bentley President, Michael Winklerannounced that issue number 1 would be for Queen Elizabeth IIsince after trying it, he decided that it would be the natural replacement for its large fleet of Land Rovers and Range Rovers that had accompanied her all her life on her hunting expeditions.

Royal family history with Land Rover dates back to the late 1940s, and continued through the reign of Elizabeth II (Photo by Fox Photos,Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

That relationship with Land Rover dated back to his childhood. He got his start through King George VI in 1948, when he accompanied him to an unveiling of the 100th Land Rover Defender. Since then, more than 30 units of various models of the English brand have been part of the queen’s fleet. In his private activities he used to use models Defenderbut for official receptions and trips in which he could do without the Rolls-Royce, he did it in some model of Range Rover, including in 2015, a version called the LWB Hybrid.

Daimler Majestic 4.0 LWB from 2001, a car tailored to the queen down to the smallest details

One of the cars that Elizabeth II used the most was a Daimler Majestic 4.0 LWB from 2001. It was a Jaguar-shaped sedan, which was actually the origin of the design. It was made in 2001 and was used by the queen until January 2007, when it was auctioned off to charity. The car was painted color British Racing Green, England’s famous dark green in Formula 1, t featured Catkin leather upholstery with red trim. Among the unique curiosities, a holder had been designed for the queen’s classic handbag.

Only 10 units of the Lincoln Cosmopolitan Limousine were built for the exclusive use of the White House, but Elizabeth II managed to have one in England in the 1960s

She had not long held the crown when Elizabeth II had the opportunity to visit Dwight D. Eisenhower in the US. It was in 1957and on that occasion, he had the opportunity to walk with the president of the United States aboard a Lincoln Cosmopolitan Limousine de 1950 which was equipped with famous Techo Bubble Top. Ford built only ten units of that modeldesigned exclusively to be used by the White House, and since there are no records to prove how it happened, the only thing that is known is that a few years later, one of those Lincoln Cosmopolitan came to the UK to be part of the crown cars.

In January 2022, on the eve of her 70-year reign, McLaren made this unique version of the Artura named Elizabeth II in her honour.

But if you had to pick one car that could never relate to the Queen of England, it’s a super sports car. However, this same year, when the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II, McLaren decided to build a tribute car in his honor. Its about McLaren Arthur Elizabeth IIand was designed and produced by the brand’s Woking-based special car department, called McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

The chosen model was the Artura because it is the first McLaren model to come equipped with a hybrid powertrain., as it combines a 3-litre Twin Turbo V6 thermal drive with an electric motor, allowing it to achieve a total output of 680 hp with rear-wheel drive. Though Queen Elizabeth II no longer drove for 3 years due to a personal security decision after the accident of Philip of Edinburgh in 2019the car is painted especially for her, with a color called “Platinum Jubilee”and bears a plate on the front, also in platinum, with the Elizabeth II inscription.

Between a rustic Land Rover Defender from 1948 and a modern and technological hybrid McLaren Artura from 2022, they have passed almost 75 years of cars that were built or just driven by a unique queen like those vehicles.

