From a world record to a concentration camp: the story of Alfred Nakache, “the Auschwitz swimmer”

Alfred Nakache (EFE)

World record holder in the 200-meter butterfly in 1941, deported in 1943 to Auschwitz, where his wife and two-year-old daughter were gassed; and back to the Olympic Games in 1948. This is the impressive story of Frenchman of Jewish origin Alfred Nakache (1915-1983) told in the “The Swimmer of Auschwitz”.

Little known in France, the tragic and exemplary life of Nakache returns to the present with this book by Renaud Leblond published on May 5 by the Archipel publishing house, and thanks to the play “Sélectionné”, premiered at the end of April in Paris and directed by Steve Suissa.

Of petite physique (1.75 meters) and imposing muscles, Nakache was an “extraordinary man who had to swim even in hell”says Leblond, who has carried out exhaustive documentation work.

Renaud Leblond, the writer of the book “The Swimmer of Auschwitz” (EFE)

Extraordinary for how he learned to swim in his native Algeria -he overcame his terror of water in pre-adolescence-; for the world record of him in the middle of the Nazi occupation of France; and how he returned to the Games, the London Games of 1948, after surviving Auschwitz and having lost those he loved most: his wife Paule and his daughter Annie.

“He showed incredible resilience, despite the anti-Semitic persecutions he suffered,” underlines the author of the book, while chatting with Efe at the gates of the Parisian public swimming pool that bears the name of Alfred Nakache, one of the sporadic tributes that France paid him. has surrendered

Specialist in the “butterfly breaststroke” -precursor of the butterfly style, considered the hardest technically and physically-, the figure of the athlete was marginal in France until the Swimming Hall of Fame, based in Florida, introduced it in his temple in June 2019, comparing him to another great swimmer of Jewish origin, Mark Spitz.

Alfred Nakach lost his wife Paule and his daughter Annie in the concentration camps. (EFE)

”It was the Americans who made him known in France”bromea Leblond.

HE PARTICIPATED IN HITLER’S OLYMPIC GAMES

In 1933, Nakache decided to pursue his dreams. He moved from Algeria, then a French colony, to Paris, where he alternated his physical education studies with training as a professional swimmer.

In 1936, he participated in the Berlin Olympics, at the height of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. He brushed a medal in the 200-meter freestyle relay, finishing fourth, ahead of the German team, fifth.

The Nazis, aware of Nakache’s unusual physical abilities, reserved a place for him as an assistant in the Auschwitz infirmary. (EFE)

His career was packed from then on. He won seven French championships until the outbreak of World War II in 1939 upset his plans. He had to flee from Paris to Toulouse, a city in the south of France not yet occupied by the Nazis.

While the persecution of the Jews worsened, Nakache broke the world butterfly record with a time of 2:36:08 on July 6, 1941, valid for 5 years. However, in 1943, the swimmer was removed from competitions in France and his ordeal began.

He was deported at the end of 1943 to Auschwitz. At the camp train station he was separated from Paule and Annie. He would never see them again. The Nazis, aware of Nakache’s unusual physical abilities, reserved a place for him as an assistant in the Auschwitz infirmary.

He won seven French championships until the outbreak of World War II in 1939 upset his plans. (EFE)

“The Nazis held him between admiration and contempt,” summarizes the author. For fun, they subjected him to humiliating tests related to swimming. Among them, picking up a dagger from the bottom of a dirty water tank in Auschwitz.

From this infamous camp, Nakache was moved to another, Buchenwald, in one of the so-called “death marches”, which transported tens of thousands of prisoners from one center to another to flee the advancing Soviets and Allies. .

The swimmer survived. Others, like the famous Tunisian boxer of Jewish origin Victor Perez, do not.

He died at the age of 67 of a heart attack while swimming in the port of Cerbere, in the south of France, next to the Spanish border. (EFE)

Back in Toulouse, a new test of improvement. Despite having lost thirty kilos on his return from the hell of Auschwitz, in 1945 he qualified for the 1948 London Olympics, aged 33. In his last appointment with the top competition, he coincided with another legendary figure of French swimming, Georges Vallerey.

Nakache sentimentally rebuilt his life with a woman named Marie, leaving no offspring. However, the traumatic loss of Paule and Annie was always present. Ironies of fate, he died at the age of 67 of a heart attack while swimming in the port of Cerbere, in the south of France, next to the Spanish border.

