From a yacht ride to an event with celebrities: Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini’s vacations in Miami

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini enjoy their days off in Miami

Paulo Dybala put an end to a love story with Juventus of seven seasons. His name sounds strong in different clubs in Europe, but while his future is resolved he decided to take a break with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini in Miami.

His hours of relaxation away from Italy are divided between events and rides on the yacht that they share with Inter footballer Joaquín Correa and his partner Chiara Casiraghi. The posting of the four of them on board the boat did not go unnoticed by their teammates from the Argentine team who noticed the good physical condition of the attackers who are fighting to get their ticket to the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

“Is the topic stuck?”Ajax winger Nicolás Tagliafico joked. “Che, are you working in the middle zone?”, joined the jokes Papu Gómez. “What a crazy raviolada”raised the former tennis player Pico Monaco, one of the celebrities with whom Correa and Dybala also met during their stay in the United States.

The photo on the yacht with Joaquín Correa aroused jokes in his teammates from the Argentine team (Photo: @paulodybala)

However, the images that took the most viral power were those that the ex-Juventus couple and the singer took during the event of presentation of the documentary of the French midfielder Paul Pogba.

The footballer, who will leave Manchester United free and possibly end up in the Old lady, invited several of his friends from the scene to the launch of “The Pogmentary”, his biographical series. Beyond the various stars that appeared on the red carpet, Various world media noticed the presence of Sabatini and Dybala.

The 28-year-old athlete and the artist also shared some fun postcards of the event on their social networks, one of them with the protagonists of the night: Pogba and his partner, Zulay. However, the Joya was also one of the required stars and until the propio romeo Beckham –soccer player and son of David and Victoria– uploaded a photo with him to his networks.

The funny photo that was taken with Paul Pogba and his partner Zulay (Photo: @paulodybala)

The gala night had different prominent surnames from the world of football such as those of the North American Weston McKennie (Juventus), the French Blaise Matuidi (Inter Miami), Yunus Musah | (Valencia), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) e Issa Diop (West Ham), among others.

The talented player from Instituto de Córdoba has been on North American soil for several days after being part of the Argentine squad that beat Estonia 5-0 in a friendly and thrashed Italy 3-0 in the “finalissima”, a match in which he contributed a so much. He even photographed himself at the airport with two Brazilian soccer figures of the past and present: Ronaldinho and Vinicius Jr.

The truth is that now there will be hectic days in Dybala’s life after finishing his stay at Juventus. Although he appears on the radar of different European powers, everything indicates that he will end up at the Italian Inter where his compatriots Lautaro Martínez and Correa are alsoone of his companies during the holidays in Miami.

The news in Italian territory indicate that the Joya will sign a four-year contract with the Neroazzurri in the coming days, but they also pose a real bomb for the market: Inter have in their plans the return of Romelu Lukaku to form a dream trident together with Dybala and Lautaro.

VACATION PHOTOS

Oriana and Paulo’s look at the presentation of Pogba’s documentary (Photo: @paulodybala)

The soccer player and the singer stole all eyes on the red carpet (Photo: @paulodybala)

The funny photo with the protagonist of the night: Paul Pogba (Photo @paulodybala)

Former tennis player Pico Mónaco also met with the players of the Argentine national team (Photo: @PicoMonaco)

Romeo Beckham, soccer player and son of David, did not miss the chance to take a photo with Dybala (Photo: @romeobeckham)

The yacht ride with Joaquín Correa and his partner Chiara Casiraghi (Photo: @paulodybala)

