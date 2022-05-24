From Alien Isolation to a new IP: Creative Assembly offers more details of its next game

The next development of the parents of Total War will bet on Unreal Engine 5 as the graphics engine.

The mystery around the new video game underway by Creative Assembly continues. After it became known four years ago that the team responsible for Alien Isolation was working on a tactical shooter, now a new job offer suggests that the project will use Unreal Engine 5 for graphics engine and will be a new IP.

More specifically, SEGA has published two vacancies through its channels to work as senior gameplay programmer and technical project director. Both with the claim to be able to create “to create unforgettable gaming experiences in a new project as part of a new franchise team”, we read in SegmentNext.

What do we know more about the new game?

Through the Creative Assembly website, we know that this new IP will bet on a science fiction theme. In fact, in 2019 it became known that Neill Blomkamp, best known for his work on films like District 9, was recruited for the project. In addition, in 2021 they hired one of Destiny’s most veteran designers, confirming the plans of the fathers of Total War to create a multiplayer offer.

In the background there is also the idea of ​​​​launching a “super game triple-A” this first half of the decade, adding that it is an FPS developed by a European studio, so all eyes fell quickly after the announcement in Creative Assembly .

Meanwhile, it only remains to take a look at the work of the British team with Alien Isolation, “Creative Assembly elaborates with astonishing good taste a title that not only pays homage to fans of the film with a perfect game in the formal and, finally, respectful with the IP; but it offers enough playable dynamics to keep anyone glued to the screen”, we can read in the analysis of Alien Isolation.

More about: Creative Assembly and SEGA.