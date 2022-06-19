From Andy Ruiz to “Cañas” Zárate: who are the guests of honor at the Massive Boxing Class in CDMX

“Barby” Juárez, “Cañas” Zárate, Jackie Nava, Óscar Valdez and Andy Ruiz Jr. will participate in the Massive Boxing Class (Photos: Cuartoscuro-fightplaza.com-Instagram/@oscarvaldez56-Gettyimages)

One day before the event scheduled by the capital authorities and the World Boxing Council (WBC) to set a new Guinness record on the Zócalo plate of the Mexico City, confirmed the name of the figures in charge of the Boxing Mass Class. In this sense, the organizers anticipated the presence of active boxers, as well as legends that the most prestigious world titles have been hung.

In the most recent days, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Oscar Valdezboth members of the Canelo Team led by Eddy Reynoso, grabbed the spotlight for their arrival to Mexico City. However, they are just two characters from the long list that will go up to the stage of the first painting in the capital to give instructions to the more than 40 thousand people expected.

Mariana The Barbie Juárez, who has won world championships in flyweight and bantamweight; as well as Ana Maria the warrior Torres, who has shone in the super flyweight category with a world championship endorsed by the WBC, will be part of the billboard. On the other hand, in the men’s branch, one of the best prospects of national boxing will be presented, that is David Rey Picasso21-year-old fighter who has claimed the WBC youth championship three times.

CDMX authorities expect the arrival of more than 40 thousand people for the imposition of a new world record (Photo: Twitter/Claudiashein)

Also in the character list Jackie Nava, boxer who became world champion in bantamweight and superbantamweight. Similarly, Johnny Gonzalez, former bantamweight and featherweight champion; as well as Francisco The Bandit Woewho came to represent Mexico at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was a featherweight world champion, will take the lead in the class.

One of the best times in the history of national boxing will also be present in the class through the lessons of Erik Terrible Morales, who figured in his professional career for becoming the first Mexican champion to conquer four different divisions. Similarly, Humberto Chiquita Gonzálezthree-time flyweight champion, will be part of the actions.

Another of the most prestigious names is that of Carlos White hair Zaratea former boxer from Tepito who won the bantamweight world championship and who, along with spikes Olivares, is one of the two Mexicans who got a streak of more than 20 consecutive knockouts.

The actor who became famous for the Rocky movie saga invited the fans and the general population to participate in a massive boxing class that will take place in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

On the floor will also be Jose Guadalupe Lupe Painterformer bantamweight and super bantamweight champion who catapulted his career by taking the world championship from the unbeatable White hair Zárate via split decision in a 1979 brawl.

The goal of the organizers is clear. Gather more than 40 thousand people on the Zócalo plate to break the record set in Russia, by Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was able to gather and give boxing lessons to 3 thousand 330 people. To do this, the participants had to send their registration via the internet in order to ensure their place in the CDMX Zócalo. Similarly, they mayGet around for free on the Metro Collective Transport System by presenting your participation number or the official shirt of the event.

The call is scheduled for 06:30 in the morning. An hour later, a theory session which will detail the details for start at 08:00 hours. From that moment, the activity will last 30 uninterrupted minutes in which the official routine for the imposition of the new mark will be put into practice.

