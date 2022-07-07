From August, DAZN will prevent further account sharing (something that was already prohibited in the terms of service)

It had been rumored for some time that the streaming service DAZN prepared the end of the simultaneous reproduction function that, in practice, enabled the sharing of accounts between different users. As Xataka Móvil now reveals, that moment has arrived: DAZN confirms that once August arrives, it will implement measures to control that content can only be played on two devices… that connect to the Internet from the same IP. Goodbye to account sharing.

With this move, DAZN does not change the terms of its service at all: the ‘terms and conditions’ of the platform already made explicit —”since its launch in Spain”, the company clarifies— that the account is for “individual” and “non-transferable” use, the only thing that changes is that from now on it will implement measures to ensure that this is the case.





From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

It’s worth paying La Liga separately… but without sharing it with friends?

The company has sent us the following comment:

“From August 1, 2022, we will put in place new measures to protect our customers’ accounts and ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the DAZN service, which does not allow users to share their account data with third parties. This helps preserve the value of our rights and the sustainability of our business, while protecting our customers from bad practices that may put their personal data at risk and unauthorized access by third parties to the service. Starting August 1, simultaneous streaming of content will be limited to two devices connected to the same network access point. That is to say, we maintain the option of watching two competitions simultaneously because we know that there are users who want to watch two events that take place at the same time, for example MotoGP on the tablet and F1 on the Smart TV”.

It is relevant that stand out among the reasons for this decision that of sustainability of its business model, since the recent entry of DAZN into LaLiga, which has freed users from their dependence on a single operator for the first time in many years, has meant that the platform has had to disburse 470 million euros per season.

After that, the maximum possible profitability of these contents is imposed, something that was not feasible as long as they continued to provide services to potential subscribers from other users’ accounts.

A few months ago, Veronica Diquattro, DAZN Revenue Director for Europe and Executive Director for Italy and Spain, affirmed that the possibility that a future new price plan would allow account sharing was “under study” with other IPs… although, of course, we can forget that it compensates as it had been compensating until now:

“Our goal is always to provide a flexible user experience and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions according to different needs, for example with forms of family subscription.”

In any case, this profitability does not only go through control measures and obstacles to the sharing of accounts: at the same time that these come into force, next August 1, the platform will renew its offer with the launch of three packages: DAZN Essential (offering the same content as before), DAZN LaLiga (five games in 35 of the 38 days) and DAZN Total (the sum of the two previous packages).