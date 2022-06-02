From ball player to reinforcement of Chivas: the rise of Alan Mozo

Foto: Getty Images

After several weeks of speculation, Alan Mozo became the reinforcement of Chivas for him Opening 2022 from MX League. The Guadalajara club confirmed the arrival of the right back who was trained at the National University Club.

Canterano del Pedregal, Mozo became one of the most outstanding Mexican players in Mexican soccer. Their rapid ascent at his competitive level, he was nominated by the fans to reach the Mexican team and they even asked me to be one of the players traveling to Qatar 2022.

His start in MX League It wasn’t easy, because Pumas ballplayer became a figure of the team and bomb signing of the Herd; inside of side’s personal historyhighlight your passion for the squad auriazul at an early age since a video went viral on social networks carta of the footballer when he was 9 years old, in which Mozo’s dream of being a footballer was highlighted:

Alan Mozo encouraged Pumas as a fan when he was a child (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

“My name is Alan Mozo Rodríguez […] My favorite teams are Pumas and Barcelona, ​​I would like to be a professional player… The end”

At an early age he began to practice soccer, so he approached the cougar scouts to enter the basic forces of the club. Even though he didn’t stay on the first try, he kept trying until he was accepted on the third occasion in which he tried good luck on the whole UNAM.

In 2009 the College students They accepted him and he began his training as a professional footballer. At the age of 12 he joined the lower categories, there Mozo went through all the experiences offered by the club since when he was not yet in the first team, He came to go to the University Olympic Stadium as the Pumas ball player.

Pumas fans viralized Alan Mozo’s letter when he was 9 years old and dreamed of being a professional player (Photo: Twitter/@ElPumachiMX)

It was until the end of the 2014 Apertura when William Vazquez, who was the Pumas coach at the time, noticed Mozo’s potential and called him up for the club’s preseason. In Clausura 2015 he was registered with the first team as his first opportunity to debut in the First Division.

His first appearance was made in February 2015 in a Copa MX match, at almost 18 years old he had already had his first approach to the club, but it was until Opening 2017 when it debuted on the First division of Mexico, on September 16, 2017 he played his first game as a starter in a duel against Chivas.

In January 2021 Alan Mozo publicly apologized for his acts of indiscipline (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

Although the team’s youth player began to take on a leading role within the squad, his indiscipline and taste for parties generated conflicts that tainted his professional image. During the Guardians tournament 2020Mozo was caught at a party with Paul Cepellini. Because she violated the health measures was separated from the club.

In a second time in January 2021 he was caught again at a meeting with friends in which he ingested alcoholic drinks; a few days after he started Guardians 2021 He was separated from the club in addition to paying an economic fine.

That event led the footballer to publish a video on social networks in which he apologized of his actions and reiterated his commitment to Pumas: “I know perfectly well that I am a public figure, an example and I know that was wrong.”

His last tournament as a feline player in Clausura 2022 stood out for the quality of his centers to the offensive area (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

In later tournaments, with the arrival of Andres Lillini to the technical direction, Mozo he became an elementary player in the Pumas lineup. Even during the competition of the Concacaf Champions League He wore the captain’s badge.

His last tournament as a player feline in the Clausura 2022 stood out for the quality of its crosses to the offensive area. Even the club coach praised his qualities. After they were eliminated in the playoffs by Chivas, there was talk that Alan would leave the club to wear the shirt red and white. It was until Tuesday, May 31, when the transaction was finalized and Chivas signed the player.

KEEP READING:

Official: Alan Mozo is a new Chivas de Guadalajara player

Ricardo Cadena will continue as technical director of Chivas for the Apertura 2022

The best memes of Checo Pérez drunk after winning the Monaco GP