From Barcelona to Liga MX: how many footballers have come from the Catalan team

Four players in history have come from Barcelona to Liga MX (Photos: Twitter/@ArchivoFutboler/Getty Images

the imminent arrival of Dani Alves to the Pumas team of the National University will mark another chapter in the history between the FC Barcelona and the teams of the Liga MX. The player with the most titles in the history of world soccer will become the fourth person to come from the Catalan team to Mexican soccer. Before him, the Strip of Pueblathe Red Sharks of the Veracruzas well as the Tuzas of women’s soccer, achieved a milestone in the transfer market.

Juan Manuel Asensi was the first player to arrive from Barcelona (Photo: Twitter/@ArchivoFutboler)

Born in Alicante, Spain, Juan Manuel Asensi became the primer footballer to arrive from Barcelona to Aztec soccer. After having played for 10 seasons with the Catalan team, the squad of the Puebla Strip managed to convince him to join their ranks in the twilight of his career. Although it was made official in the middle of the season, the signing was one of the most mediatic due to the hierarchy that the former Blaugrana captain had.

That was not the only luxury that the poblanos could have. At the start of the campaign 1980-81, also confirmed the arrival of José Martínez Pirri, who became captain with Real Madrid, as well as Hugo Cabezas, a former Real Betis player. Although the presence of the Spaniards generated enormous expectations, this was not reflected in winning championships and the players left without glory. Installedlater, he played half a season with the Club de Futbol Oaxtepec and retired.

José Mari Bakero experienced the drama of relegation with Veracruz (Photo: Twitter/@History_LigaMX)

After 16 years, and at the same time that Atlético Celaya caused euphoria with the presence of Hugo Sánchez, Emilio Butragueño and José Miguel González Michel in his dressing room, in the port of Veracruz, they replicated the second signing in the history of Mexican soccer from FC Barcelona. On that occasion, the designated character was Jose Maria Bakero.

The native of Navarra, Spain, accepted the offer of the Veracruz Red Sharks in the middle of the season 1997. By then, he had already forged eight years of history with Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, although his immediate antecedent to his arrival was at the Camp Nou, where he played at home between 1988 and 1996.

Despite his hierarchy, the player who was part of the dream team of Johan Cruyff had to deal with bitterness of descent. Throughout the 1997 Summer tournament he played 17 matches in which he was able to score three goals. However, at the end of the campaign he was forced to leave the top circuit with Tiburón, his last team as a professional player.

Jennifer Hermoso is the top scorer in women’s Barcelona and a new Pachuca player in Liga MX (Photo:/@Jennihermoso)

Despite the short existence of the Liga MX Femenillas Gophers from Pachuca They managed to hire one of the best players in the world. Jennifer Beautifulwho shone as a star of the Barcelona women’s team, will defend the colors of the Bella Airosa team from the 2022 Opening tournament.

At 32 years old, she has the decoration of being the leading scorer in the history of the Blaugrana women’s team with 174 goals, as well as in the Spanish National Team. He has also defended the shirt of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and in their showcases they show four top scorer trophies.

Dani Alves will be the fourth player from the Catalan club to reach Liga MX (Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS)

On the afternoon of this Thursday, July 21, the Pumas of the National University confirmed the arrival of Dani Alves on their social networks. In the absence of their official presentation with the rest of the campus, the university students will have the presence of the most successful player in the history of world football.

KEEP READING:

Dani Alves confirmed his arrival at Pumas with some stories on Instagram

The best memes for the imminent arrival of Dani Alves to the Pumas

Alejandra Ayala, the Mexican boxer who woke up from a coma after a knockout, spoke: “I couldn’t walk”