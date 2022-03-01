From beating Real Madrid to joining the Ukrainian army to repel the Russian invasion

Yuriy Vernydub, in the middle of the image

The eyes of the world are on the Russian invasion in Ukraine, who summoned his men in the range of 18 to 60 years to be able to defend his country. Among those who committed themselves to their homeland is Yuriy Vernydub (56), the coach of the Sheriff Tiraspola team that in its second match in the Champions League he beat the Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Sheriff Tiraspol is a club that plays in the Moldovan league, but is in Transnistria, a territory called “Unrecognized State”. Transnistria, Abkhazia and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are three European states that are not recognized by the rest of the world and, for example, the international postal service does not recognize letters destined for those places.

He qualified for the final phase of the most important tournament in Europe after eliminating Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs and for the first time he had the pleasure of measuring himself against the most powerful of the Old World and among them he hit the merengue team .

However, they finished third in the group and failed to qualify for the Round of 16. He went to the Europa League and was eliminated against Braga from Portugal. After that participation, his entire squad returned to Transnistria with a lot of uncertainty because it is 277.7 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.

Many of the players on his squad chose to remain at home and others left for fear of the various confrontations. But coach Vernydub decided to travel to Ukraine and join the army of his native nation before the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

A Ukrainian national, Vernydub was a professional footballer in what was then the Soviet league and played as a defender and midfielder. His career began in 1983 at Spartak Zhytomyr and he retired in 2000. After his dismissal, he took over as technical director at Zorya Lugans (2011/2019), Shakhtyor Soligorsk (2019/2020) and in 2020 he came to Sheriff.

In the press conference after the elimination in the Europa League against the Lusitanian team, he warned that “If you need my help, I will always be there”. In addition, he revealed that “it is difficult to speak in this situation, thank God they are all alive. I have a wife, two children and two grandchildren, brothers and sisters. I wish you health and that this war does not touch you.

“I was born in Ukraine, I live in Ukraine and I want to give a few words of support to the Ukrainians, who suffered from the Russian attack. I am proud of the people who are defending, I am not afraid for their strength and health, they give people the possibility to sleep in peace, “he assured.

One of the Sheriff’s players is the Peruvian Gustavo Dulanto who sent a message of support to his coach on his own Twitter. “May God protect my DT Yury who went to Ukraine,” wrote central defender.

“Everything is normal here, but we have a border with Ukraine one hour and two hours from the city of Odessa by car. My family and I are fine, but with the uncertainty of what may happen later, we are still prepared for any situation and having to leave, “he explained about his current situation.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskysummoned Ukrainian civilians and neighboring areas so that they can join the army and fight the Russian forces.

