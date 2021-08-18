From being a transferable player to a possible successor of Messi: the unexpected candidate to keep the Barcelona jersey 10

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho could become Barcelona’s new number 10 (Photo: REUTERS)

The mystery still remains to see who will wear the number 10 shirt of the FC Barcelona. After 13 years having been in the power of Lionel Messi, who inherited it in 2008 when he left Ronaldinho, this emblematic number could once again fall into the hands of a Brazilian player: Philippe Coutinho He is the main candidate to keep it and start a new stage in the club.

As reported by the newspaper Sports world, in the Barça they have offered to Coutinho let him be the new owner of the 10 that he has left free Messi with his march to Paris Saint Germain. The Brazilian attacker from 29 years has confirmed his continuity in the Catalan club and will have a new opportunity to show that he can shine in the Camp Nou.

It is true that Ronald Koeman and the technical secretariat tried to find him equipment but have not been successful. Coutinho He was injured and that prevented him from using the preseason friendly games as a window. In the absence of offers, the Dutch coach finally decided to include it in their plans and try to exploit its potential.

Phillipe Coutinho was going to leave Barça but no offers have come for him (Photo: EFE)

In this context, and after receiving the medical discharge last Saturday, Coutinho could be the heir to the 10 of Messi. One of the signs that brings it closer to this shirt is that it was left out of the call before Real society and number 14, which belonged to him until last season, was awarded to the youth King Manaj.

So far, the 10 that belonged to Leo messi It is the only number that is available. Others could be released, but that is subject to the exits of Miralem Pjanić (that you saw on the 8th) and Samuel umtiti (2. 3). The number 25 but LaLiga He reserves it for a porter.

Coutinho, who has a contract until 2023, you have the final decision. The Brazilian, who in his first stage in the Barça he wore the 7 (now belongs to Griezmann) and last season he wore the 14, you know what it is to wear the number 10 shirt. It was the number he used in Germany during his assignment in the Bayern Munich and he also wore said dorsal in his stage in the Liverpool FC.

Philippe Coutinho already visited 10 during his time at Bayern Munich and also at Liverpool (Photo: REUTERS)

The Catalan press points out that “If there are no exits between now and Saturday, (the 10th) would be the number that (Coutinho) would wear against Athletic Bilbao if he enters the call”. This is how things have changed for a footballer whose Koeman you think you can still bring positive things to your system, at least until the winter market. In the Barça are aware that selling to Coutinho It would save them their great salary but when no offers come in, they already see him as the new owner of the 10 that was from Messi.

