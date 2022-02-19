From being an unknown to becoming the young wonder of the NBA: Ja Morant, the boy who was discovered for a packet of chips

The base of the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the emerging figures of the best basketball league in the world



Until five years ago, nobody had it on the radar. Temetrius Jamel Morant He was a high school player from Crestwood, South Carolina, but despite his skills he had not been recruited by any of the great basketball universities in the United States. Until an episode occurred that changed his future forever.

A technical assistant from Murray State University in Kentucky traveled for hours with the aim of signing a talent named Tevin Brown, who had nothing to do with the now established NBA player. The plan was in motion until Jane Kane, while she was looking at other prospects, felt like eating a snack. That was how she approached some vending machines in the gym. But before he pulled out a bag of chips, a sound caught his attention..

In one of the courts of the place, there were several young people who were playing a three against three. Then the magic moment of this story happened: Kane singled out a boy with a slender body, about a meter and 90 centimeters tall, who had dazzling ball control. The same thing happened with his level of shooting and athletic ability, which left him amazed. So much so that he called the coach and invited him the next day to see Morant live in another player test. The result? The university left with the signing of the young man they went to see (Brown) and with the added value of adding a point guard that no one, none of the scouts, had seen.

This is how the foundations of the marathon race of Ja Morant. The son of Tee (a former teammate of Ray Allen’s in college, who played outside the United States until his wife, Jamie, told her that he was going to be a father), this young wonder donned the jersey of the Racers of Murray State. And after a first season in which he averaged more than 12 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds, the second season saw him explode with the No. 12. He helped his team rank 12th at March Madnessthe event that brings together the most outstanding teams in university basketball.

So great was the jump from his first year to the second as sophomore that the numbers validated that growth. Morant doubled his points (24.5 on average) and 10 goal passes. Moreover, in the duel against Marquette in the defining tournament, he achieved a triple double that went down in the history of the competition. Thanks to his 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds, he managed to join big names like Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson y Dwyane Wade that they achieved during their time in college basketball.

Morant has great jumping ability with his 1.90 meter (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

After his irruption, of that inner flame that his father always tried to never go out with phrases like “You are overrated, you never won anything”, was that Ja reached the most relevant day of his career. At least until now. On June 20, 2019, the boy with the giant smile and teeth that look like piano keys sat on the Barclays Center, one of the best and new scenarios in the NBA built in Brooklyn knowing that he was going to be chosen among the first in the NBA Draft. And so it happened. After the first selection of New Orleans by Zion Williamsonthe call to be the heir to LeBron James, the Memphis Grizzlies bet on that little boy who rose to fame as the accelerator of a Formula 1 in the No. 2 position.

Once Adam Silver said his name, Ja hung his head in disbelief. Dressed in a dark gray suit with white stripes, he greeted each member of his family who was next to him at the table and said: “It’s a dream, how I got here was crazy. It all started with me: if you don’t believe in yourself, it’s difficult. I had the people I needed by my side”.

The analysis of his first season in the NBA is marked by one fact: he finished with almost 18 points on average (17.8) and a field goal percentage close to 48%, something that not seen in a base since the beginning of the new century. Crazy. To that he added more than 7 assists per game and 4 rebounds, numbers that led him to be chosen rookie of the year for the American league, above Zion, who, affected by injuries, could not compete with the new young wonder.

Of the 67 games he played, he was a starter in all of them, in a clear decision by Memphis to bet on him. He played an average of 31 minutes and had 28 games with 20 points or more and reached one game in which he had 30 points. He also had 15 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Already in season No. 2, his numbers improved (more than 19 points) and he helped his team to get into the playoffs.

The Grizzlies ranked 8th and met the Utah Jazz in the first round. After an amazing victory in game 1 on the road, Morant exploded in the second and scored 44 points -the youngest player to achieve that amount in that postseason instance-, but he could not avoid the defeat of his team (141- 129) that started a four-game win streak for the Jazz to eliminate Memphis.

The base was chosen to be a starter in the All Star Game (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

With the experience of his first two years in the NBA, Ja set out to make the leap to another level for the 2021-2022 season. And in the beginning, he already showed his credentials with an average of 26 points and a very high efficiency in his shots. An injury to his left knee in the middle of November took him off the pitch for 11 games, but he came back even better: led the Grizzlies to the best winning streak in franchise history with 11 winsincluding big rivals like the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers (twice).

In that two-week span, Morant positioned himself as a candidate for Most valuable Player of the league. Yes, at 22 years old. He was consecutively chosen as the most outstanding player of the week in the Western Conference with surprising data: 29.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists with 53% shooting from the field and 3-pointers. Statistics that can be achieved by a player who is already an NBA superstar. What does it look like from the outside? Ja seems more difficult to defend every day and with athletic conditions for his height that make him a very seductive player for the cameras and social networks.

Today, Memphis reaches the break for the All Star Game with the third best record in the NBA with 41 wins and 18 lossestrailing only Phoenix and Utah. Morant ranks eighth among the best scorers in the league (26.8) and 14th as an assist (6.8) with nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor. To that, he adds almost 6 rebounds. Those are numbers that, at his age, would be added by a select group of players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry y Larry Bird, who closed a season with those statistics. Superlative.

Morant is clear about his goal in this league. He wants to win. And for that he will look for the Grizzlies project to improve over time. “I was coming here to win, and I was able to do that my first two years, basically outlining it in my first season and making it happen in my second. I’m still not satisfied. I want to go further. I want a championship”, he confessed at the beginning of this year.

In his third season in the NBA, Morant is already considered a superstar (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to his performances, he was selected to be a starter in the All-Star Game. Received more than 2.6 million votes, of a vote that is divided into the public vote (50%), the players themselves (25%) and the specialized press (25%). Days later, in the selection of the most chosen, Kevin Durant took him to start a team that will have Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics-will replace injured Durant), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors ) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Ja Morant is living his best days in the NBA. But only for now, of course. His career is on the rise and everything seems to indicate that in the coming years, we will see him on the top stages of the best basketball in the world.

