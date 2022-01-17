From being captain and scoring a great goal to getting injured: Juanfer Quintero’s game in Colombia after confirming his return to River

Juan Fernando Quintero scored the goal of Colombia’s 1-0 against Honduras

Only days to go Juan Fernando Quintero seal your return to River Plate. This was confirmed by the player himself a few hours ago at a press conference. However, what seemed like good news for the club Millionaire ended up becoming an alarm signal since the midfielder started his friendly match with the Colombian national team in view of Honduras, but he had to leave due to injury before the end of the first half.

Juanfer was team captain coffee grower who this Sunday faced Honduras in a friendly at the stadium DRV PNK Stadium from Florida, United States. The former player of Shenzhen FC from China wore the ribbon on the team he leads Reinaldo Wheel and in just ten minutes of play he managed to put it ahead with a stupendous definition. Harold Precious He escaped to the left, reached the back of the field and hooked to send a center back that found Quintero well placed. The midfielder defined first with his left foot and sent the ball to the back of the net, without the goalkeeper being able to do anything Luis Lopez.

But that auspicious beginning was going to find its end point around minute 42, when Quintero had to leave the field due to an injury. His place was taken by Yaser Asprilla. This ailment caused concern not only in the selection Coffee maker, which has the player’s talent ahead of the South American Qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina (next January 28 and February 1) in which he will try to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but also in River, where they wait with open arms for their new reinforcement.

It is expected that in the next few hours the Colombian team will publish a medical report with more details about their captain’s injury. For the moment, the newspapers of the country coffee grower They speak of a “muscular discomfort”.

Quintero was injured 42 minutes into the first half

Finally, the meeting in Florida ended with a victory by 2-1 for Columbia. Quintero opened the scoring and Kevin Arriaga he scored the equalizer from a penalty kick 8 minutes into the second half. About 23′, Andres Colorado he scored the winning goal for Rueda’s team.

“We know about the current situation, I am now in the national team. But let people know, I think surely in the next few hours we will close everything that is with River. It’s my team, it’s my preference. Regarding the other interests, thank everyone, it wasn’t just those two clubs, it was several. From the beginning my intention was to return to River. Hopefully God allows, and in these coming years, we can be closing everything by the time I finish here in the national team, go to the presentation with the team, get together and surely the next call will come from River”, sentenced the talented 28-year-old soccer player last Friday at a press conference. Juanfer had left the Millionaire for Shenzhen FC in China at the end of 2020 for a figure that was around 10 million dollars.

While they wait for Quintero to join the continuity of the preseason in Buenos Aires, the squad led by Marcelo Gallardo spends their last hours in San Martín de Los Andes. One of the most outstanding activities carried out by the players and the coaching staff in southern Argentina was the rafting on the Chimehuin river, in Junín de los Andes, the largest tributary in the area. The delegation also participated in a bike ride that toured the beautiful landscapes of the place.

