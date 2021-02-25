From being on the verge of an amputation to scoring the goal of Real Madrid’s triumph against Atalanta: the story of Ferland Mendy

Mendy’s goal against Atalanta

The Real Madrid caresses the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning this Wednesday on the hour 1-0 at Atalanta in the first leg of the eighth of the continental tournament. A bit from the gate of the Ferland mendy gave the victory to the white team, in a match in which they soon found themselves in numerical superiority after the direct red to Remo Freuler for a foul on the French side.

The defender is the protagonist of a peculiar story that was known this Monday, when he spoke before the microphones of the UEFA in the preview of the match held in Bergamo, Italy.

It’s a great story. I went through a difficult time, but it turned out well. I spent seven years at PSG, started with the U11 and got injured before entering the academy. I had arthritis in my hip and I had an infection, so I had to have surgery and was in the hospital for a long time. There I was in a cast for two or three months. When I was operated on, the doctor came to see me and told me that football was over for me. He even spoke of an amputation. I had to be in a wheelchair for a long time, later on crutches and then I had to learn to walk again ”.

The 25-year-old full-back acknowledged that despite the difficult situation, he never thought about never playing football again. “They took me from one place to another, but I thought I could walk again immediately. I tried, got out of the chair and fell down right away. I had no energy left in my legs because I hadn’t walked and my legs hadn’t moved in a long time. “

“Despite this, I always thought that football was not over for me and I told everyone that I was going to come back. Most people thought it was impossible, but I learned to walk again and played with pain in my hip for about a year and a half.. I was named the best left back two years in a row. So honestly it has been good for me, ”he recalled.

Mendy was the great figure of Real Madrid in Bergamo (Reuters)

The player went ahead and was able to make his debut at Le Havre AC of the second division of his country in the 2014/15 season, although it was two years later that he found continuity. His great performances allowed him to be transferred to Olympique Lyon, where he stood out and caught the attention of Real Madrid.

Although the goal is not his strong suit, he has barely eight in his career, this Wednesday he dressed as a hero in Italy. When it seemed that the white team would have to settle for 0-0, Mendy he caught a ball at the door of the area to unleash a shoe with his right leg, the less skillful one, which slipped against a post. As if this were not enough, before he had been the author of the bullfight that ended with the expulsion of Remo Freuler at 18 minutes of play.

“At the time of scoring I was very happy, I didn’t even know how to celebrate, since it was my first goal in the Champions League, the best thing is that we have won, but having scored is a plus for me ”, he told the network RMC Sports after the game. “Honestly, I think that if we had played eleven against eleven they would have played differently,” he said.

The funny thing about both is that at a press conference, Zinedine Zidane confessed: “Mendy’s play was rehearsed, but the one who had to shoot was not him.” It is precisely for that reason that the French coach laughed after the celebration and looked at an assistant.

With the slightest advantage, the Spanish team can breathe and know that the quarterfinals are close. To achieve them, he must not lose at home on March 16 in the key revenge commitment.

