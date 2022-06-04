From Benzema’s anthology goal to losing an undefeated 20 games: Denmark gave the surprise and beat France in Paris

Great goals from Corneluis and brace in Denmark’s 2-1 comeback against France in the UEFA Nations League

The premiere of the new edition of the UEFA Nations League generated a major surprise in world football. With only 170 days remaining for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France lost at home to Denmark 2-1 and broke a 20-match unbeaten run without defeat.

Beyond the defeat, the team led by Didier Deschamps had other bad news: at the end of the first half, Kylian Mbappé felt discomfort in his left knee for which he had to leave the field of play.

It was a meeting that had all the seasonings that was played in the Stade de France, same scenario where less than a week ago Real Madrid was crowned champion of the Champions League. After the goalless draw after the first 45 minutes, Karim Benzema appeared in his best version to open the scoring for the world champions.

At 6 ‘of the complement, the striker took the ball on the right side of the Danes’ attack. Once he got into the area, he passed the ball to Nkunku and Nkunku cueed it back. Once the 9 of the Merengues took the ball, eluded two visiting players. And when defender Joachim Andersen appeared to him, he shook him off with a futsal move: he stepped on the ball and then finished under goalkeeper Schmeichel’s body..

Benzema’s fantastic goal against Denmark

When everything seemed that the beginning of the League of Nations was going to be with a new victory for the French, everything changed with the entry of the surprising Andreas Cornelius: the tower of 1.95 meters that militates in the Trabzonspor of the Turkish league, put the equality after a failed exit of the defense of the Gauls, which ended at the feet of the number 21.

With two minutes remaining, another error by France ended with the 2-1 for the team from Christian Eriksen. After a clearance from behind the middle of the field, Cornelius sent himself a run and held the mark of William Saliba to get a very strong shot that got between the body of Lloris and the crossbar.

Thanks to this loss, France said goodbye to a long streak without falls, which had sustained it since November 2020, after losing 2-0 to the Finnish team in a friendly match. After that misstep, he achieved a victory over Portugal, for the Nations League, and from then on he accumulated 14 wins and six draws. One of those equalities was for Euro 2020 in which he was eliminated: he fell to Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16.

For the same group of the competition, Austria thrashed Croatia 3-0 and came top. It should be remembered that the first in each zone will qualify for the semifinals and the last will descend in category. Next Monday, the Gauls will visit the Croats in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Russia World Cup final.

