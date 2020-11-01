From booking LPG cylinders to railway time tables and banks’ charges, these rules will change from today

New Rules From Today November 1: Many new rules are going to be implemented in the country from November 1, 2020, which will directly affect your pocket. From November 1, some rules related to LPG Booking to Banking are going to change. Apart from this, Indian Railways has also changed the time table from today. You need to have information about the new rule, otherwise you may have to bear the loss. Also Read – Bank Transaction: From November, banks will also have to pay charges on transactions, the burden will be increased on customers.

What is changing from November 1 Also Read – LPG booking methods: Booking your gas cylinder with these 4 easy ways, know what are the new rules

OTP for booking LPG cylinder

There has been a change in the rules for booking domestic gas (LPG Cylinder) from today. After gas booking, an OTP will be sent to the customer’s mobile number. When the delivery boy comes to deliver the cylinder, then you must share this OTP with the delivery boy. Once this code is matched with the system, the cylinder will be delivered to the customer only. Also Read – LPG booking methods: changing the rules of cylinders, book gas easily by adopting these 4 methods

Gas booking number changed

The number of gas bookings has changed for Indane customers from today. Now you will not be able to book gas on the old number. Indane has sent a new number for gas booking to its LPG customers on their registered mobile number. Now customers of Indane Gas will have to send a call or SMS on 7718955555 to book LPG cylinder.

Fees will be levied on depositing and withdrawing money in banks

From today, you will have to pay fees for depositing and withdrawing your money in banks. BoB has also started this. Fees will be applicable for banking beyond the prescribed limit. From today, customers will have to pay 150 rupees for loan account, after three times in a month, they will withdraw money. Talking about savings account, it will be free for such account holders to deposit up to three times, but if customers deposit money for the fourth time, then they will have to pay 40 rupees. At the same time, Jan Dhan account holders have some relief in this. They will not have to pay any fee on deposit, but will have to pay 100 rupees for withdrawal.

This bank reduced interest rates on loan, applicable from today

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has reduced the interest rates on loans linked to the repo rate from 7 percent to 6.85 percent. The new rates of the bank will be applicable from today ie November 1, 2020. This will directly benefit the customers of home loan, mortgage loan, auto loan, education loan, personal loan.

Change in time table of trains

This news has worked for those traveling in the train. New timetables of trains have come into force from today. After this, 13 thousand passengers will change at the time of trains and 7 thousand freight trains. Starting today, the time of about 30 Rajdhani trains running in the country will also change.

Tejas train will run on Chandigarh to New Delhi route

The Tejas Express will run between Chandigarh and New Delhi every Wednesday from today. The New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express (Train No. 22425) will run from New Delhi Railway Station every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 9.40 am and reach Chandigarh at 12.40 pm. Similarly, train number 22426 Chandigarh-New Delhi Tejas Express will also run from Chandigarh railway station at 2.35 pm on the same day and reach New Delhi railway station at 5.30 pm.

Low interest on SBI savings accounts

Some important rules of the State Bank of India (SBI) are also going to change from today. Low interest will be available on savings accounts of SBI. On November 1, that is, the savings bank account deposited up to 1 lakh rupees from today, the rate of interest will be reduced by 0.25 percent to 3.25 percent. Whereas on deposits of more than 1 lakh rupees, now interest will be available as per repo rate.

No charge on digital payment

From now on, it will be mandatory for businessmen with a turnover of more than Rs 50 crore to take digital payment. This RBI rule has also come into effect from today. According to the new arrangement, no fee or merchant discount rate (MDR) will be charged from customers or merchants for digital payments. This rule will only apply to the turnover of more than Rs 50 crore.