From captain to relegated: Marcelo will leave Real Madrid and would already have a destination

The Brazilian side Marcelo is traveling the sixteenth season as a Real Madrid player, an entity in which he has established himself as one of the best in his position and in which he has won everything with the number 12 on his back.

However, the 33-year-old footballer is going through one of the most difficult moments within the White House. Despite being one of the historical ones, The carioca does not have the opportunities that it would like to have within eleven for various reasons.

That is why from Brazil they assured that this will be his last season As a player merengue so what has a proposal on the table to return to the Brasileirao that I could hardly refuse.

Throughout his career, Marcelo wore only three shirts, that of Fluminense, Real Madrid and the Brazilian team and would be the first team he would return to when his contract with the Spanish team ends on June 30.

This was stated by the local newspaper Lance, which collected some statements made by the president of the Tri, Mario Bittencourt, in dialogue with the club’s official channel: “Marcelo is a player made here, he went straight to Europe and we have an excellent relationship. Know that the Flu he is interested in repatriating him ”.

“What I know is that he will stay in Europe for another year and his mind is still there. No deception, we are on the lookout. If we have the economic conditions and they want to accept them, we will bring it in in the future ”, he added.

It is that the only possibility that would be beneficial for both would be to wait for the end of their contract so that can leave as a free agent, so the Fluminense would only have to worry about thinking and negotiating his salary.

The decrease in weight in Marcelo’s squad is notorious. So far this season so only played 23 minutes and, from being an indispensable player on the left wing, the side went on to be surpassed by several footballers. From Mendy, who managed to take ownership after being hired in 2019, until David Alaba (today central with Militao), Nacho and the juvenile Miguel Gutierrez they would be above him when it came to making the equipment for Ancelotti.

In the event that the president of Fluminense can keep his word, Marcelo would return to the institution from which he left in 2006 and in which he completed 40 games arousing the interest of Real Madrid, who signed him as the replacement for Roberto Carlos.

