From Chapa Retegui’s effusive celebration in the audience to Carlos Tevez’s lapidary analysis: what Rosario Central’s defeat against Tigre left behind

Tigre (16 points) gave a new blow to Rosario Central (14) of DT Carlos Tevezwhich he surpassed by 3-1, at the close of the twelfth date of the Professional League (LPF). In the stadium Joseph Dellagiovanna After Victoria, the local team got a good victory, the third consecutive as a local, after those obtained with Estudiantes de La Plata (2-1) and Platense (3-0).

The brand new scorer of the tournament, the striker Matthew Retegui (9 goals), was noted on the board at 30 minutes of the first period and at 13m. of the second, respectively. Midfielder Alexis Castro, before the first minute was up, had opened the scoring for those led by Diego Martínez, who scored 12 goals in the last four games they starred in.

The stream set (which added his second stumble in a row, in addition to the elimination against Quilmes by Copa Argentina) had achieved provisional equality, through Gino Infantino (Pt. 14m.). Since his arrival at the Rosario team, Tevez reached three wins, two draws and four losses.

Carlos “Chapa” Retegui celebrated like crazy the goals of his son Mateo, who had a cordial greeting with Carlos Tevez on the playing field

It was an outstanding performance by Mateo Retegui, who with his double tonight became the tournament’s top scorer with nine celebrations. Over 30m., Chapa’s son beat Lautaro Blanco in speed (transferred to Elche in Spain, but will remain in Arroyito until the end of the year), rocked inside the area and hit a strong shot, which hit the post and entered through the left sector of the stick covered by the goalkeeper Gaspar Servio.

And in the second period, when Rosario Central was deluded –despite the childishness and its lack of well-oiled collective functioning- with equality, a counter ended up overturning the development of the match. A play that was born on the field itself and that was put together between Colidio and Retegui had the striker’s shot into the net, after a shot from the Santa Fe player that required a long rebound from the visiting goalkeeper.

This conquest of Mateo caused Carlos Retegui to go crazy in the Tigre stalls. It is worth remembering that the Chapa was going to be part of Carlos Tevez’s coaching staff in Rosario Central, but at the last minute he got off and this caused a strong interdict with the idol of Boca Juniors. First it was the ex-footballer who charged very hard, and then the ex-hockey coach hit back with the same caliber.

“You have to be patient, this is what it is”, Carlos Tevez’s phrase at the press conference.

An Apache who showed his concern again and true to his custom, did not keep anything at the press conference. “You have to be patient, this is what it is”, was the lapidary analysis of the coach, who also clarified: “The responsibility is mine, not the boys.” And he emphasized: “I knew where I was getting into. That is why I am convinced of what I do”.

For this match against Matador de Victoria, Carlos Tevez decided to drop five members of the squad to the Reserve division: Fernando Torrent, Luciano Ferreyra, Michael Covea, Julián Velázquez and Nazareno Romero.

Rosario Central (14 points) will try to recover this Saturday at 3:30 p.m., in the duel with Barracas Central (14), at the Gigante de Arroyito, for the thirteenth date. Next Wednesday, August 17, he will visit Boca Juniors at the Bombonera.

