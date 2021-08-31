From communist hippie to sportscaster: highlights of the Bermudez Dog’s life

The Bermúdez Dog turns 71 years old today, in his youth, the famous chronicler confessed himself Marxist-Leninist and of the Hippie community. (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

The famous sports writer turns 71 today, born in the city of Tampico in the state of Tamaulipas, Enrique Bermúdez De la Serna has been one of the most iconic voices in the history of sports storytelling.

Born August 29, 1950. The narrator confessed himself a Marxist-Leninist (a theoretical branch of communism) in his youth, in an interview on the show Between Comrades from the journalist Javier Alarcón on YouTube. Bermudez said a person who has always sought “social justice”, criticizing the chronic inequality existing in Mexico between the working class and the bourgeois class.

A theater student in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City (where he lived for many years), he performed subversive plays in his jovial years. The chronicler called himself “a hippie” wearing long hair and psychedelic style; He was also passionate about soccer, which he wanted to dedicate himself to in some way.

Bermúdez ventured into the media in a very unique way, as he was invited to participate in a small radio program in León Guanajuato, largely motivated by his father to amend his “rebellious” life. To later lead a rock and roll program in Guadalajara, while studying his career in Tourism.

In the program he presented songs by Alberto Vázquez, Johnny Laboriel, Enrique Guzmán, as well as bands in English like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles or The Animals. Passionate about rock, Bermúdez returned to Mexico City where he began his sports career on Channel 13 of Imevisión (what is now TV Azteca). Narrating llanero soccer matches and a program specialized in Formula 1.

From there, he was fired after a year and a half due to a “grille” dispute as he himself highlighted, among the Radio and Television Workers Industry Union (STIRT) very close to the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), the largest union corporation in Mexico at that time; and the National Association of Broadcasters of Mexico (ANLM), of which his father was a leader.

Went to Televisa in 1976 to narrate a match for the Atlas de Guadalajara (a team he has opted for ever since). The Thanos of the narration as they also call him, he began to create his own style that drove him to national and international success. With phrases full of originality and somewhat crazy for his time, the commentator began to make a name for himself within the narration of the matches.

Specialized in soccer football narratives, with phrases like bump, little shiver, where spiders weave their nest, began to open a sports niche and it began to be filled with loyal followers who copied all his phrases and style. Reaching fame to the point of being the narrator of the most famous football video game in the world, FIFA by EA Sports. In addition to narrating hundreds of finals of both Mexican Soccer and World Cups, Olympic Games, European or American Cups.

His characteristic nickname is due to his father, Enrique Bermúdez Olvera, politician, trade unionist and broadcaster who was a federal deputy of the country in several administrations. Enrique Bermúdez Jr. mentions that his father was nicknamed that way since he was very loved by many people, such as dogs, who are man’s best friend according to the old man slowly. From there, the narrator inherited the nickname of his father and thus was known by practically everyone.

The dog Bermudez He expressed his happiness in social networks when he turned one more year of life around his loved ones: “I want to thank God for one more year of life, together with my beloved family !!” and at the same time, he also thanked all the people who took the time to congratulate him: “Thank you very much to all who have wished me congratulations, for my birthday!”.

Some of the sports celebrities who congratulated the Dog this day by various means such as television or social networks were the Atlas Club, the León Club, Xavier Sol, Félix Fernández, Lindsay Casinelli, Enrique Borja, Paco Arredondo, Eduardo Luna, among others.

