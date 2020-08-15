From Corona virus to self-reliant India, 10 special things of PM Modi’s speech from the ramparts of Red Fort …

PM Modi Independence Day Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) addressed the country for the 7th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. Keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus in the country, special attention was paid to social distancing at the Red Fort. During this time, PM Modi also gave the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’ and also talked about making India self-reliant. PM Modi said that we have to move forward with ‘Make in India’ as well as ‘Make for world’ mantra. PM Modi also talked about the corona vaccine during this time. At the same time, the PM said that before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats of the country were connected with optil fiber. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber and in the coming 1,000 days, it has also decided to connect all 6,00,000 villages with optical fiber. Also Read – PM Modi on Corona Vaccine: PM Modi from Red Fort told when the Covid Vaccine will be reached,

The PM said that our scientists are working hard for the Corona vaccine. Today, three vaccines of Corona in India are currently in various stages of testing. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, there is also a preparation for mass production of those vaccines in the country. PM Modi said that this is the first time in the country when the EMI of a home loan for your home is getting a discount of up to 6 lakh rupees during the payment period. Just last year, a fund of 25 thousand crore rupees has been established to complete thousands of incomplete houses. The PM said that from today onwards, another big campaign is going to start in the country. The ‘National Digital Health Mission’ is starting today. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector. People’s problems will be reduced through technology. With this, every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all this information will be contained in this one health ID. People will get rid of all the problems through the National Digital Health Mission PM Modi said that the professionals who have come out of the middle class, not only in India, make their way in the whole world. The middle class needs opportunity, the middle class needs freedom from government interference. The PM said that 7 crore poor families were given free gas cylinders, whether ration cards or not, more than 80 crore people were provided free food, about 90 thousand crore rupees were directly transferred to the bank accounts. PM Modi self-reliant India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity and our skills. Today the country is taking many new steps. We have tried to make India self-reliant and India will remain self-sufficient. PM Modi said that now we have to move forward with the ‘Make for India’ mantra along with ‘Make in India’. He said that today will be our first priority to get the country out of the influence of Corona. The PM said that the word ‘self-reliant India’ has become a mantra for 130 crore countrymen. The PM said that our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be best, should be the best. Only then will we be able to realize the vision of an India-best India. Prime Minister Modi said that in this decade of the 21st century, India will now have to move forward with new policy and new customs. Now simple will not work. He said that there are more than 1300 islands in our country. In view of their geographical location, in view of their importance in the development of the country, work is underway to start new development schemes. PM Modi said that we are connecting our relations with our neighboring countries, whether they are connected with us from the ground or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust. A quarter of the world’s population lives in South Asia.

We can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation. Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen this in Ladakh. From the LOC to the LAC, whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the country, the country’s army has responded to it in the same language.

