From creating Unreal Engine to Fortnite success, 11 curious details from Tim Sweeney

The developer’s extensive career has already left an indelible mark on the video game industry.
Tim Sweeney is one of the great figures in the industry and although, today, his name is associated with the Fortnite phenomenon, Sweeney has been behind one of the most important video game engines in history: Unreal Engine. Curiously, the game for which it is so popular today did not always have the support of Epic Games: initially, it was conceived as a survival and construction cooperative that did not convince the company, but Sweeney adapted the title to the battle royale format that began to reap great success, betting on the free-to-play.
Sweeney’s career has been widely recognized and in 2012, he was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) Hall of Fame. He also received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2017, as well as being named Personnel of the Year by UK magazine MCV in 2019, and the Forbes Media Awards 2020 in 2020 for Fortnite’s role in the industry. .
Sweeney studied mechanical engineering, although his passion was development and computers, this led him to get hold of an IBM PC and set up a consulting business, though it never came to fruition. Jumping into video games, he began earning enough money to live off of them, dropping out with just one credit short. Since then, Sweeney has been at the forefront of some of the big changes in the industry of video games and has been able to celebrate unprecedented successes.
Today we will tell you some curiosities about the man behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine
