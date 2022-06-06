From creating Unreal Engine to Fortnite success, 11 curious details from Tim Sweeney

The developer’s extensive career has already left an indelible mark on the video game industry.

Tim Sweeney is one of the great figures in the industry and although, today, his name is associated with the Fortnite phenomenon, Sweeney has been behind one of the most important video game engines in history: Unreal Engine. Curiously, the game for which it is so popular today did not always have the support of Epic Games: initially, it was conceived as a survival and construction cooperative that did not convince the company, but Sweeney adapted the title to the battle royale format that began to reap great success, betting on the free-to-play.

Sweeney’s career has been widely recognized and in 2012, he was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) Hall of Fame. He also received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2017, as well as being named Personnel of the Year by UK magazine MCV in 2019, and the Forbes Media Awards 2020 in 2020 for Fortnite’s role in the industry. .

Sweeney studied mechanical engineering, although his passion was development and computers, this led him to get hold of an IBM PC and set up a consulting business, though it never came to fruition. Jumping into video games, he began earning enough money to live off of them, dropping out with just one credit short. Since then, Sweeney has been at the forefront of some of the big changes in the industry of video games and has been able to celebrate unprecedented successes.

Today we will tell you some curiosities about the man behind Fortnite and Unreal Engine, but if you are interested in the great creatives of the industryremember that in 3DJuegos you have many interesting details of the life of Hidetaka Miyazaki, father of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring, the mind behind Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima, or the author of such beloved sagas as Smash Bros and Kirby, Masahiro Sakurai.

Amaba Space Firebird As a child, the creator was an enthusiast of arcade games like Pac-Man or Defender, but he confessed to having been totally hooked on Space Firebird, a Galaxian-style arcade title developed by Nintendo. Although Sweeney has admitted to never seriously playing any games, he used to spend hours in arcades. Hated Atari 2600 Between the ages of 8 and 9, Sweeney’s family got their hands on an Atari 2600, a machine the developer called “really horrible” in a 2009 interview with Gamasutra (Game Developer): “It was obvious even at the time that It was shit relative to what arcades could do. It was disappointing,” Sweeney said. More than 10,000 hours on your Apple II Sweeney missed out on the following consoles, such as those from Nintendo or the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), and began programming with an IBM PC in BASIC, although his first computer was an Apple II. The developer spent over 10,000 hours learning to code with it, completing several games he never published between the ages of 11 and 15. Atari’s Adventure Although he did not enjoy home video games, Atari’s Adventure managed to win him over. In an interview for Kotaku in 2011, Sweeney confessed that as soon as he received the Apple II he went to work learning how to develop an Adventure-style game. This spiritual successor was his first game of his, and he developed it between the ages of 11 and 12. The importance of ZZT Sweeney began working on an IBM PC in 1989, developing an MS-DOS text editor using Turbo Pascal. In 1990 he would add graphic elements that would give rise to ZZT, a video game released as shareware in 1991 which was accompanied by a free editor for the game. Each player could create their own adventure game based on ZZT. Unreal Engine Unreal Engine has been one of the most important video game engines in the industry and its latest version is currently a phenomenon, offering us a portrait of the possibilities that open up for the future, but it would not have been possible without ZZT. Sweeney took the structure of ZZT as the basis for the development of his popular engine. Epic MegaGames After leaving university, he started his company under the name of Potomac Computer Systems, referring to the place where he was born, in Maryland, but after betting on video games, he decided to change the name to Epic MegaGames, as a strategy to appear as a larger company. After the success of Unreal they no longer had to pretend and dropped the “Mega” from the name. passion for luxury cars Tim Sweeney is among the great fortunes of the world and, although in general, he leads a very quiet and simple life, he is a lover of high-end cars. In his garage we can find Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini, among others. Sweeney joked that people who didn’t know him thought he must be dealing drugs, having these cars at 30 years old. Forest conservation The founder of Epic has turned to the conservation of forests. In 2019, he purchased 150 square kilometers of land and invested in the expansion of Mount Mitchell State Park. He also donated $5 million to protect forested areas in the Blue Ridge Mountains and $2 million to prevent a natural area in Alamance from being turned into a golf course. vegetarian life In addition to his strong commitment to wilderness, Sweeney is also an avowed vegetarian. In 2017, the developer joked on his Twitter account about how difficult this way of life is in the place where he was born: “It is so difficult to be a vegetarian in North Carolina, even our wildflowers are carnivorous!”. Controversies with Apple and Google Sweeney has traditionally kept a low profile, but has been embroiled in recent controversies with Google and Apple over fees for their platforms: “Any developer who plays along with this scheme is collaborating with Apple and Google to extend their monopoly. These shops make much more money from creative works than creators.”

More about: Fortnite, Unreal Engine, Tim Sweeney and Trivia and video games.