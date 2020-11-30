From December 1, 2020, these big changes will directly affect your life, see the complete list

1 December 2020 New Rules: Tomorrow i.e. December 1, 2020, the rules of some important aspects related to your everyday life are going to change, which will directly affect both your life and your pocket. A lot is going to change from the gas cylinder price to the starting of new trains from tomorrow, so let’s know what new changes we will get to see from tomorrow. Also Read – Indian Railways New Time Table: From December 1, the time of many trains including Rajdhani-Shatabdi will change, see new time table

Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Rules: From 1 December 2020, you will get the facility to transfer money 24 hours under RTGS. This facility will be available seven days a week. Earlier, the facility of RTGS was closed in the second and fourth week of the month and it was available only 5 days in a week. Till now you could transfer money through RTGS from 7 am to 6 pm but now from tomorrow you can transfer less than Rs 2 lakh 24 hours seven days. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Big news, these 13 special trains from Bihar will now run till December 31, see full list

Indian Railway will run New Trains from Tomorrow: Indian Railways proved to be very helpful during the Corona crisis. Whether it is the matter of transportation of goods or the problem of transporting migrant laborers to their homes, every time the Railways has made a remarkable change. Be it the festive season or the time of examinations, the Railways have run special trains as per the requirement, but now that the Corona crisis is decreasing, the Railways is slowly trying to run the trains in such a way, in such a way, the railway is now tomorrow That is, from December 1, the total trains are going to run at the first position of lockdown. In this, trains like Jhelum Express and Punjab Mail are being run under normal category. Pune-Jammuutvi Pune Jhelum Special and Mumbai Ferozepur Punjab Mail Special will run daily. Also Read – Indian Railways: Start booking of special trains of Howrah, Ranchi, Varanasi, Bihar, Mumbai, hurry otherwise it will be a problem

LPG Cylinder New Price: LPG prices are also going to change from December 1, 2020. Explain that the government sets the price of gas cylinders on the first date of every month. There has been a rapid change in the price of petrol diesel in the last few days, so it is believed that this time the prices of gas cylinders will change.

Will be able to change the premium: From December 1, a major change is going to be on the insurance premium. Many people took insurance at the time of the epidemic, but they have many concerns about the premium. Now after 5 years, the insured can reduce the premium amount by 50%. That is, even with half installment, the insurance policy will be able to continue.

PNB ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Punjab National Bank is going to implement PNB 2.0 OTP based cash withdrawal facility from tomorrow ie 1st December. From tomorrow, PNB customers will be able to withdraw cash of more than Rs 10000 at a time from PNB 2.0 ATM between 8 am and 8 am. PNB customers will need OTP to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 in these night hours.