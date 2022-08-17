From Demi Moore’s vacations to Angelina Jolie’s walk: celebrities in one click

Demi Moore was very funny touring Greece on a yacht. The “Ghost” actress was also seen holding her adorable chihuahua, Pilaf, with whom she is never apart. In July, he took the dog with her to the Louvre in Paris, despite her strict no pets policy. (The Grosby Group)



Angelina Jolie, radiant in a white dress, went shopping with her 14-year-old son Knox

Emma Roberts went out to buy some groceries in an elegant floral dress. The actress was seen spending time alone without her baby, Rhodes, something that does not usually happen very often considering that they are always together

Bella Hadid wears a psychedelic Jean Paul Gaultier butterfly top and matching pants with ’90s-inspired platform sandals in New York City

Although he tries to clear himself on the beach, the bad news continues for Alec Baldwin: now the FBI forensic report concluded that the actor pulled the trigger on the Rust Set report

Supermodel Hailey Bieber went out to run errands in Beverly Hills dressed in a black crop top and baggy pants

Eiza González took a break from a spa session and went out barefoot! to renovate the parking meter in West Hollywood

Sofia Vergara arrives at the America’s Got Talent studio

Diego Boneta, the actor in the series about the life of Luis Miguel, surprised his girlfriend Renata Notni by dedicating the song “Beneath the table” to her after receiving the award for his charitable facet at the Starlite Gala in Marbella



Lady Gaga is seen getting out of her car in New York City after making a heartfelt speech against the abortion ban at her concert. As part of her Chromatica Ball tour, Gaga paused to talk about the importance of caring for female bodies and how being raped and pregnant at the age of 19 influenced her life. “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. For every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant,” the singer said. “I pray that this country speaks, that we stick together and that we don’t stop until it’s okay!” she added (The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Odino Faccia, jury of Canta Conmigo Now, was summoned for the Declaration of Peace before the United Nations

A participant from Canta Conmigo Now came back to perform in the playoffs and moved everyone

From the office to television: the story of Nacho Mintz, the otolaryngologist who is a jury member of Canta Conmigo Ahora