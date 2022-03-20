From Demon’s Souls to Elden Ring, these are the stories told by Miyazaki’s dragons

Dragons are formidable creatures, and in fantasy literature and video games they have been represented in a thousand ways: violent, intelligent, as children of an incandescent mother, but what about Hidetaka Miyazaki’s dragons? In this article we explore what they mean to the author of Dark Souls and the more recent Elden Ring.

Dragons are a crucial element in Hidetaka Miyazaki’s universe. We have encountered them since Demon’s Souls and they have been gaining strength, presence and importance game after game. In Elden Ring, we come across one landing on a swamp a few minutes into the game, and if we travel to certain rotten and reddened areas, we will see them almost in droves. And why is it interesting to analyze something as concrete as the dragon? Well, because although the worlds of their video games are independent of each other, what their aesthetic elements transmit to us is always similar. The moon, the tides, the fire, the light, the blood, the giants, the swamps in the Souls saga or the dragons symbolize something in all their titles, and that “something” refines their message and grows from Boletaria to the Midlands.

I was excited to meet his dragons again in the Elden Ring. There are hints of them in Godrick the Grafted combat, in the hybrid beings invading Morne, in churches of dragonborn communion, and in pyromancies. But, let us start at the beginning. Dark Souls tells us in its intro the extinction of the dragons at the hands of Gwyn. The god wielded his thunderbolts and swept them away in a great war involving his sons and the entire world. This battle began because of fear and the excessive ambition of man against the natural course of things. And that is precisely what the dragon symbolizes in the Soulsverse at first: nature, wild change and animal life.

But before continuing, a warning: there will be spoilers light Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Sekiro and Dark Souls II, and slightly more intense Dark Souls III focusing on Archdragon Peak. From Elden Ring they will be super light, word. That is, from the recent video game by Hidetaka Miyazaki I’m not going to spoil any of your story, only the relationship that exists with a value of the character’s statistics and a couple of churches in which there are signs of dragons, as well as its connection with pyromancy. That is, if you have played Elden Ring for about ten hours and have flirted with Souls, you can read without fear. I’m not going to reveal anything, on the contrary, what I want is to encourage your curiosity. It’s an article for you to think: “hey, I hadn’t noticed that, I’m going to investigate it”. With that said, here we go.

No masks: I love Dark Souls II. Yui Tanimura, director of this and co-director of Elden Ring, knew pick up very well the baton of Hidetaka Miyazaki. She understood his world, his aesthetic references and his symbols, and went further. The most beautiful thing about this sequel is its giants. These beings, when dying, they become trees that dream. The curious thing is that we can find many clues that suggest that Aldia, brother of King Vendrick, wanted to create artificial dragons from the giants. In his opinion, both share the same origin: nature, earth and the past. This powerful idea does not die in Dark Souls II. Tanimura began with the development of Dark Souls III while Miyazaki created the wonderful Bloodborne. That allowed him to carry over much of the lore from Dark Souls II to III. It is no coincidence that a daughter of Manus and a painting with Nashandra appear in this third part, but the best is what happens in the Peak of the Archdragon.

Miyazaki’s dragon represents nature, peace and animal change

I love Archdragon Peak. Upon reaching this place of light, after leaving the shadows of the Irithyll Dungeon, we find a beautiful temple. There, there are some humanoid beings practicing something similar to zen. All have adopted the famous meditative posture of this discipline and, in doing so, their bodies have taken on the head and skin of a dragon, but they have turned to stone. Although in Western culture practicing zen is synonymous with relaxing, that is not its reality. The practice of Zen leads us to the vision of emptiness, that is, to a cosmic transcendence that separates us from everyday life. It is an advanced state of consciousness that is very difficult to achieve. It is to touch nothing with the mind and to be her ceasing to be. It is the path to enlightenment. And that’s what these humans are doing, reject humanity represented by Gwyn and reach that higher state, transcending like dragons with their skin of stone. This order has been gathering since Dark Souls, look for them in the Lake of Ash.

The practice of Zen leads us to the vision of emptiness, that is, to a cosmic transcendence that separates us from everyday lifeGoing now to the Elden Ring, the idea of ​​the stone that I have mentioned is very relevant. If we read the description of the item “dragon wound fat” we find the following description: “when the dragons of their ancient ancestors were born, they lost their stone scales, which can now be used to inflict mortal damage.” Interesting, right? From here we draw several conclusions. The following are theories to excite your imagination. Those of you who intensely experience Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games know that this is part of his proposal. Well, if we understand that the aesthetic elements of Miyazaki’s worlds evolve game by game, now we understand why those who meditated on Archdragon Peak turned to stone to transform into ancient dragons. And because? Well, because these ancient dragons were made of stone. If that’s true, these dragon-turned humans in Dark Souls III may be the ones who gave birth to the Elden Ring. That is why that same stone, which would actually belong to the body of transcended humans on this occasion, now hurts them, because the human is opposed to nature. Because Gwyn opposes the natural change of the universe.

But we can go even further in this to theorize and look for connections. In Elden Ring there is a curious change with how we execute pyromancies. These are governed by faith, not by magic or any other value, not by the level of a pyromantic hand, but by faith, that of men. Faith is related in-game to holy damage and the Golden Order, but pyromancy is considered obscenity, an anathema. The spells related to fire are obtained in the dragon churches, which is precisely where there are signs of those turned into stone and then into dragons. If we understand that Zen is Eastern and the majority faith represented in Elden Ring and Dark Souls is Western, it is easier to understand how Gwyn’s acts divided men. Some followed the path of the Sun King, but others took refuge in a type of spirituality that came from the East.

The origin of the dragon transformation is in Sekiro

What Sekiro contributes to the aesthetic values ​​of its author is the materialization of that continent in the east that is mentioned so much. He is quoted in descriptions of katanas, for example, and from Demon’s Souls. The wolf roams this land and arrives at the Spring Palace. In this aquatic area there is a river. At its bottom is a huge tent. At the top, above a waterfall, the boss of the area is found: the dragon. Enemies in this level seem to exist in an intermediate state between carp and dragon. This entire area represents the fable of the Koi fish, which through its efforts ended up transcending and becoming a dragon. This is a figure of Buddhism which, in turn, is the same teaching carried out by those who meditated on Archdragon Peak.

It is more than possible that the worlds of Elden Ring, Dark Souls III and Sekiro do not have the slightest connection.As you can see, all this is fun theories and conjectures. It is more than possible that the worlds of Elden Ring, Dark Souls III and Sekiro do not have the slightest connection, but their aesthetic references do repeat game by game, and that unites all these universes and makes them one. The dragon will always be a figure of purity, a representation of the most alive and wild nature, something to aspire to in order to be better. Something that the powerful fear because they cannot control. But when we become a dragon we we transform into nothing, that is the prize, because we transcend and lose our humanity. The dragon is opposed to the idea of ​​blind faith towards punishing, vengeful and cruel gods. Some will want to become dragons just to tame their power, and will fail by becoming hideous spawn. An example of this is Oceiros. Others will succeed, transforming into eternal stones as alive as they are dead, empty of ambition, without the need to possess any dark soul. And this is the story told by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s dragons. Now you will think twice before killing them to get his runes, right?