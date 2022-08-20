From ‘El Chiringuito’ to Sebastián Yatra: TV Azteca seeks to be the entertainment leader in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

TV Azteca presented its range of content for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Courtesy: TV Azteca/@Aztecadeportes)

Less than 100 days from kickoff whistle of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, TV Azteca presented his team for the coverage of the event, with the always reliable quartet made up of Christian Martinoli, Jorge Campos, Luis García and Zague.

They will be joined by the presence of two legends of international football, Jorge Valdano and Iker Casillas. It should be noted that the former Real Madrid goalkeeper will serve as an analyst for the second consecutive World Cup with TV Azteca

Meanwhile he world champion with Argentina in the World Cup in Mexico 1986will join again with the Ajusco company in the section star dust, just as it has done for more than a decade when José Ramón Fernández headed the World Cup broadcasts Aztec Sports.

TV Azteca announced that it will broadcast completely live the 32 best matches for Azteca 7, The World Channel, including all of the National Team commanded by Gerardo Martino.

TV Azteca announced its bar for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Azteca)

at the comedy bar Azteca will seek to approach the new generations with profiles more related to social networks, among the confirmations that were given it can be seen from Daniel Sosa, “The Coastal”, Pauline Diaz, as well as the duo made up of Jose Luis Slobotzky and Ricardo Perez of the successful podcast, The Parrot.

It should be remembered that Jose Luis Slobotzkymain member of the parrot had already confirmed his participation in the World Cup with TV Azteca when he spoke in an interview with Werevertumorro early 2022

“Fortunately, with the shows we’ve given, we said ‘let’s buy the World Cup’ (their trip) if a brand joins us, what the hell, but we don’t want to depend on ‘get up at five in the morning to make a capsule because they are going to see her in Mexico at three in the afternoon’, with TV Aztecain a flexible and cool way *, they are going to let us make content in our own way, ”said Slobotzky.

La Cotorrisa, after a series of rumors, finally joined the Azteca Deportes team for Qatar 2022 (Photo: TV Azteca)

Another fact that Aztec Sports shared with Infobae Mexicowas that his flagship program The protagonists will join one of the most successful sports news and analysis programs, The Jugones Chiringuito of Spainwho together will give a never-before-seen version of Qatar 2022.

Azteca Deportes did not want to be left behind in any area, therefore Sebastian Yatra, the interpreter of hits like Red heels, There is no one else, Treacherous and several more, will be in charge of livening up the official musical theme that will be covered by TV Azteca and Qatar 2022.

In his meeting with the press, Benjamin Salinas, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas He said he was happy for the additions of Azteca Deportes for “the most important sports festival in the world,” he said.

TV Azteca will make all its platforms available to enjoy Qatar 2022 (Photo: TV Azteca)

In this context, in a statement shared with Infobae MexicoAzteca endorsed his desire to be the entertainment leader of the World Cup, for this reason the coverage “will add all the power of TV Azteca with the Azteca Uno, ADN40, ama+ and Azteca Digital platforms, to bring the best coverage of Qatar 2022 to the public.”

“We want to throw all the meat on the grill and that everyone can enjoy the World Cup completely free”, remarked the Grupo Salinas executive.

Some extra details you shared Aztec Sports con Infobae Mexico son: “All of Mexico will be invited to be part of the Great Aztec Quiniela, the largest in history. In addition, “There will be a Metaverse with expanded content, in real time and with exclusive lives, which will allow this coverage to be taken to the next level.”

