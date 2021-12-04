From embracing telecommuting to reluctantly turning to it: 2021 has shown what big tech really thinks of remote working

In 2020, all the big tech companies embraced telecommuting with apparent sympathy. In their corporate communications and press releases they came to say that it was the working model of the future, its natural evolution thanks to the digital professions and all the software and hardware that they had developed. The year 2021 has shown, however, that in several cases those statements were mere imposture and that, as the Spanish proverb expresses so well, in a blacksmith’s house, a wooden knife.

Because some of these companies, like Apple or Google, develop a multitude of tools for remote work while telling their employees that they have to go back to the office at least three days a week. The Cupertino people, in fact, starred in a sounded internal conflict this summer when Tim Cook informed his employees that teleworking would end in September, and that they would have to return to face-to-face on a mandatory basis at least Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

This measure was seen by many employees as an inconsistent imposition, because they considered that they work as well from home as they did in the office, and some of them even left because they considered that they had been placed in the position of choosing between their family well-being and their professional career. Finally, Apple has not executed their return plan because the Delta variant forced them to postpone their plans back to January 2022. They have not yet said if Omicrón will make them postpone the return again.

Google delays the return to the offices for the third time

Those who have already informed their workers that they will continue remotely because of the new variant of Covid are those responsible for Google. Those of Alphabet – the search engine’s parent company – announced that they would return to the office in September, then delayed that date to October, and then to January 2022. Now, various US media collect that Californians have just communicated to their employees that presence is again delayed by Omicrón. There is no information on new dates.

The case of Google is also remarkable not because it has created a serious conflict between managers and employees – unless it has been publicly disclosed -, like Apple, but because it shows signs of poor planning, commitment to being present, and loss of confidence in teleworking.

If not, it is difficult to understand how a company like Google has had to rectify his plans back to the office three times in just four months, instead of betting on telecommuting indefinitely until the situation is really clarified, as Twitter or Facebook have done, or on a much more flexible model in which employees choose what they want to do without limitations, such as Salesforce.

Because those of Alphabet said in May 2021 that their employees could choose between always working in the office, always at home or with a hybrid model that combines the previous two, something very similar to what Salesforce offers its workers. But they established specific percentages for each option -60% of the workforce with a hybrid model, 20% in the office, 20% remotely-, so an important part of its professionals was obliged to adapt to comply with these percentages. The only limitation Salesforce set for its employees is that those whose work couldn’t be done remotely would have to come to its facility four or five days a week.

Alphabet was among the first companies to announce that their employees could work from home when the pandemic broke out, and those responsible have made many statements defending the advantages of flexible working. However, his actions in the last year show that prefer to have the bulk of their workers in the office and that they only rely on full-time teleworking when spikes in infections or new variants force them to do so.

Another sign that Google no longer trusts telecommuting as much as it seemed in 2020 is that in May 2021 it got the city of San José, California, to approve a project to build a technology campus in the United States. with capacity to host 20,000 employees. And one more: that same month they announced that they would reduce the salary of employees who decided to work remotely from areas with a lower standard of living.

Microsoft surrendered to the evidence

Microsoft also announced three delays in its plans to return to the office during 2021, until last September it decided that a fourth would be too much for the image of a company that, among other things, has telecommuting and distributed work tools. one of your main sources of income.

Therefore, in September they announced that Microsoft employees could continue working remotely indefinitely, although, yes, they left a door open to ask to return to the office when the pandemic has been definitively controlled.

“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we have decided not to attempt to forecast a new date for the full reopening of our work sites and do it as soon as we are able to do it safely based on public health advice, ”said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft at the time.

Those in Redmond, Washington, announced a first reopening for March 2021, which was delayed by the increase in cases to September. In August, the advancement of the Delta variant forced them to postpone their return to the offices again until October, and in September they decided that, as the variant continued to air in the United States, They would not speak of presence again until further notice.

Amazon leaves the decision to middle managers

Amazon, for its part, established in October 2021 that they were the directors of each team who decided if their subordinates could telework or not. Initially, the e-commerce giant had arranged for its employees to return to the offices in January 2022, but its new CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​decreed two months ago that, due to the uncertainty that the Covid pandemic continues to cause- Since the same circumstances do not exist in all places, the decision on whether to return to the office or not would be made by each team leader.

Salesforce, full flexibility since February

Salesforce announced its long-term work plans in February 2021, when it reported that it would allow its employees to freely choose between three options: hybrid, completely remote or in the office. With a single limitation, as we discussed previously, that professionals whose tasks require their physical presence could not avail themselves of remote options.

Facebook, Twitter and Spotify, telecommuting forever

Facebook -now Meta-, for its part, announced very early, in May 2020, that it would offer a large part of its employees the option of telecommuting forever, and reported that they expected at least 50% of their workforce to choose this option for years to come. Of course, with a consideration that could discourage many: a salary adjustment based on where they choose to live.

Twitter also adopted similar measures in May 2020, although in his case they only adjusted the salary of those employees who decided to leave the expensive San Francisco Bay to locate in other places.

Almost a year after Facebook and Twitter, Spotify joined permanent telecommuting in February 2021 for all its employees, with an important novelty: its employees they kept the full salary they had in their positions of origin.

Orange face-to-face first, Telefónica ‘remote first’

In our country, we have recently learned that Orange has modified its collective agreement so that all of its employees can benefit from two days of teleworking if they wish, with the exception of those who need to be present in the office to carry out their tasks the entire week, as published by the Official State Gazette (BOE) on December 2. However, the document makes it clear that remote work “will be voluntary and reversible for both parties.”

Telefónica, for its part, established since the end of last September a model by which its employees they could telecommute up to three days a week.