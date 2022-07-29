From expelling Totti in 2002 to being imprisoned for drug trafficking in the US: interview with Byron Moreno, the “most controversial” referee in World Cup history

Byron Moreno was singled out for his refereeing in this match



“On Youtube you meet someone who says, ‘The most hated people in the history of the world’, and in the names I am and there is no Hitler.”

June 18, 2002 South Korea beat Italy 2-1. and qualified for the quarterfinals of that World Cup that he had organized together with Japan. The contest, historic for having been the first to be held in Asia, was also marked by the surprising performance of the team that reached the semifinals and sparked suspicion. Despite the fact that the investigations carried out by FIFA never confirmed the existence of arbitral corruption, one of the referees who was marked forever was Byron Moreno.

The Ecuadorian began as a footballer in Deportivo Quito, a club with which he was crowned champion of the junior category, but instead of continuing his career as a professional player, he chose to lean towards arbitration. This was due to the admiration that his father inspired in him, a referee inspector at the time: “When a course was given, I decided to enroll without anyone in my family knowing and on the opening day my father was invited and he met me there” , he recalled in dialogue with Infobae.

Moreno quickly became noticed among his colleagues and climbed up in Ecuadorian football to become an international referee, which led him to lead great stars: “Rondaldinho in a South American U-17, in the Copa América and in the Qualifiers; to Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Zamorano, Cafú, Roberto Carlos, Valderrama, Simeone…”. The list goes on and his regulation style allowed him to travel to the Korea-Japan World Cup 2002: “After the birth of my daughter, it was the most important news of my life.”

Moreno had an impeccable behavior on the field of play and He was inflexible in the disciplinary aspect. Nor did he usually maintain too much dialogue with the players, something that went down well at a time when FIFA was seeking to end the use of chains and rings that the protagonists wore at the time on the green grass, as well as with the constant simulations that they had to be punished with yellow cards that not many dared to show.

Byron Moreno was marked for expelling Francesco Totti in a World Cup (Getty Images)

In that contest he was designated for the match that would mark him forever, the cross between Italy and South Korea in the round of 16. That team led by Giovanni Trapattoni had stars like Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Filippo Inzaghi, Gennaro Gattuso, Alessandro Nesta, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero, among others. Although many were still young, they had managed to put together a team that aspired to glory, something that – although they did not know it – they would achieve four years later, in Germany 2006.

“In my case it is unfair to be remembered for my mistakes,” he says before talking about that duel.

When they were just three minutes, Moreno awarded a penalty at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium in favor of the local team for a grab in the area. But Buffon held the shot and gave life to the Azure who at 18 minutes took the lead with Christian Vieri’s header. In the second half, the Europeans claimed an attack by Kim Tae-Young, who was already booked, on Del Piero, which the referee did not observe and by then many began to doubt his impartial performance.

The match was extended into extra time, due to Seol Ki-Hyeon’s equalizer almost at the final whistle, and the great controversy arrived. “Many remember me for the round of 16 in Korea-Japan. More than for the result, for the expulsion of Francesco Totti “explains Moreno, who insists that the hatred of the Italian fans was earned by having shown the red to the scorer and figure of that selected one.

It is that the idol of Roma fell in the area in the first half of extra time and the referee did not hesitate to show him the second yellow card when he understood that he had simulated: “That expulsion was in accordance with the regulations. Before the World Cup, they gave us three guidelines that were going to be applied to the letter: one was the non-use of jewelry, the second was the entrances from behind and the third, the simulation. That we should punish more severely. In that game I applied the regulations as they told me”. But at the time, no matter the reasons, the Italians were raging against him.

Byron Moreno took a penalty for South Korea before five minutes of play (Getty Images)

As if all this wasn’t enough Italy scored the 2-1 victory for the Golden Goal used in that tournament, but the line judge annulled the action due to a non-existent offside. It was so towards the end, at 117 minutes, Ahn Jung-Hwan connected with a header and ended the Azzurri’s dreams. South Korea qualified for the quarterfinals and in Europe Byron Moreno was blamed for this.

From that very moment, the Italian press and public charged directly against the arbitration and the Ecuadorian did not direct again in the World Cup: “At the end of the match and several weeks later, I was the villain of the film.” Due to his performance in that duel, he then earned the nickname of the “most controversial referee in history”: “At some point it bothered me, but I understood that whoever put that was someone who never really experienced football. On Youtube you meet someone who says, ‘The most hated people in the history of the world’, and in the names there is me and there is no Hitler. Whoever did that is crazy, he has no idea. Unfortunately, although it is true that the networks help with information, they also serve for many people to add followers by inventing and saying barbarities.

Moreno was investigated by FIFA committees and nothing was ever found to link him to any bribery and even several of his colleagues pointed out that his performance had not been bad and that, if there were errors, they were not decisive in the result. When asked if he believes that South Korea was helped to reach the semifinals, he replied: “I can vouch for myself: I think not. Something that did pay attention to you is that the games faced them with physical exhaustion and dedication that, with the support of a country, I think could have been an additional incentive for the team, but on the other hand, not. At least not on my side, not at all.”

The former Ecuadorian referee came out clean of all the complaints, but in Italy they continued to accuse him of his performance. Finally, after several calls, he agreed to travel to the European country to release him in a program of the RAI that in addition to lodging and a minimum per diem (he refused the money that was offered to him for giving testimony) he gave him a private security service to prevent someone from attacking him.

On that occasion, Moreno asked Totti to participate in the program in order to discuss what had happened, but the then Roma footballer rejected the offer and they never saw each other face to face again. That’s right, the last time they looked at each other was with a red card in between.

Byron Moreno did not direct an international tournament after that World Cup (Getty Images)

Eight years later, in September 2010, Byron returned to occupy the main covers of sports newspapers, but for a fact that had nothing to do with football. The former referee had been arrested at the John F. Keneddy airport in New York with six kilos of heroin hidden in ten plastic bags under his underwear. In 2011, he was tried in a Brooklyn court and sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

“It’s a horrible experience,” he commented in a different tone during the interview when recalling his stay in prison: “Normally there were two of us in the cell and at some point you’re left alone, logically, but it’s a life experience that marks you emotionally because Although it is true that air and water are so necessary to live, freedom is also necessary. When you lose that, you realize the true value of it.”

In just a couple of years, Moreno went from refereeing matches at a World Cup to directing them in the prison service: “When I was in Brooklyn, in a maximum security prison, I was there even before I was sentenced. Once I was sentenced, I went to Pennsylvania, which is a minimum security prison where there were many Latinos, and there I arbitrated. At some point someone said to me, ‘You are directing criminals,’ because they had done something wrong to be there. And they told me because I was the same, energetic and everything. It’s my DNA, that’s how I act and referee.”

He took advantage of his time behind bars not only to fulfill the role of referee in games between inmates, but also to learn new things: “In the United States, you can get out of prison with something positive. In South America it is difficult, in my country it is impossible. But I had the opportunity to study electricity, alternative energy sources, solar panels, wind energy, and I also organized soccer tournaments. I was in charge of providing cardboard and brushes for people who had the gift of painting or writing. In other places it is possible to learn something in the prison system”.

It has already been 20 years since Totti was expelled, but in Italy no one forgets her. In addition, in her country he is noted for a match between Liga de Quito and Barcelona de Guayaquil in which he added 12 minutes, enough time for the locals to transform a 2-3 into 4-3. Despite the fact that the referee has the power to add the time he deems indicated and his performance was in accordance with the regulations, this only caused the nickname of “controversial” to be established more between his name and surname.

