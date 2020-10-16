From Farm Bill 2020, Congress is restless due to farmers being allowed to sell crops in every corner of the country: Smriti Irani

Chandigarh Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday targeted the Congress for opposing the agricultural laws and said that “restlessness” has taken place in the opposition party due to the right of farmers to sell their produce in every corner of the country. He accused the Congress that it had not done any work in decades to pay the prices of their produce directly to the farmers. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

During an online press conference with media personnel from Bathinda, Irani claimed that the central government is committed to the progress of farmers and has paid a record minimum support price to wheat growers in the last five years.

He claimed, "When it was said in the bill that farmers would have to pay the price of their produce within three days, the Congress opposed it." He said, "Every bill has ensured that farmers That the land could not be sold or mortgaged, the Congress got upset over it.

Making indirect reference to the disputed land deal in Haryana, Irani said that the party whose “national son-in-law” allegedly looted their land from farmers. She was referring to the land deal involving the alleged involvement of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He said that the present central government will not abolish the rights of farmers under any circumstances and is constantly making efforts to increase their strength and their earnings. He said that the Modi government has decided to double the income of the farmers of the country by 2022 and the government is making efforts in that direction.