From Fast & Furious to Ark: Vin Diesel wants to turn the survival video game into a movie

In addition to ARK 2, the Studio Wildcard franchise will also have an animated TV series.

After a year and a half of silence last Sunday we had the opportunity to see a new trailer for ARK 2, the new installment of the action and survival series to be released in 2023 that will narrate an epic story starring Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious). However, this is not the only project in the brand of the American actor with Studio Wildcard, who states on Instagram that he is eager to bring the IP to the big screen.

“ARK: Survival Evolved is the best game out there right now. My son discovered it for me several years ago. Then Studio Wildcard and all their geniuses asked me to bring the franchise to the TV and movie space…an honor I can’t begin to describe. I’m excited for all of you to see how it unfolds the franchise on the big screen. Keep an eye out,” comments Vin Diesel.

In this way it seems that the movie star has plans to turn this successful action and survival video game into a movie, which also has an animated series underway that will explore the story of Elena, one of the title characters. The details about the film adaptation, beyond the wishes of Vin Diesel, are still unknown, so all kinds of bets are allowed.

Returning to ARK 2, the video game stars Vin Diesel in the role of Santiago, allowing users to experience an adventure that spans an era as seeks to protect his daughter Meeka, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), of ghosts from the ancient past and visions of a new future. Its release is expected for this coming year on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.

