From food to how to walk: what are the 9 rules of etiquette that British royalty must abide by

The rules apply to all daily actions, including, of course, funerals, (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

Passed down from generation to generation for centuries, the british royal family boasts the most elaborate and sophisticated traditions and rules of protocol in the world. Rules apply to almost every day-to-day action: from routine matters such as what clothes to wear or what foods to eat, through banalities such as what color nail polish the women in the family can wear, to more formal matters, such as how to raise children or how to walk in public .

Protocol training begins when members of the royal family are very young. Myka Meier is the founder of the prestigious Beaumont Etiquette academy created in London and brought to New York, which offers protocol courses, and in an interview with the magazine People told that “The training begins as soon as members of the royal family are old enough to sit at a table.”

From a very young age, members of the royal family begin to be trained in the protocol (Getty)

While those members who join as adults, such is the case of the Wale’s princess (Kate Middleton) and the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle), they also receive training on how to behave. Meghan herself told in the interview with Oprah Winfrey how her husband and Sarah Ferguson taught her to bow

The truth is that when it comes to protocol, few understand its importance better than the British royal family. And to the protocols that govern them daily, after the death of the queen Isabel IIadded a strict set of rules and formalities that must be followed during the period of mourning.

Here are some of the rules of protocol that members of the royal family must follow.

1- Restrictions when traveling

Two members very close to each other in the line of succession cannot travel together (Reuters)

Protocol consultant William Hanson pointed out that, as a general rule, two members very close to each other in the line of succession cannot travel together.

“We never saw the late queen and Prince Charles travel together because if something happened to the car, the plane or the boat, it would create a problem because number one and two could die”, Hanson explained. “From a security and succession point of view, they should always travel separately, which is the same as in the United States with the president and the vice president never in the same car,” he added.

Generally, he noted that “an exception is made for infants and young children”, which is why photographs of William and Catherine with the three children on the same plane were seen several times. “But that will change when George becomes a teenager,” according to the expert.

2- How to greet the queen or the king

Even in front of the coffin of the queen, the protocol of reverence in front of the monarch is still in force (Reuters)

While the royal family’s website advises that there are no mandatory codes of behavior to follow when it comes to meeting the queen, it does stress the importance of courtesy. That said, the traditional ways of greeting the Royal Highness of her apply, even if you belong to the royal family.

The website says: “For the mensIt would be neck tilt (only from the head) while the women bow slightly. Other people prefer to just shake hands in the usual way.”

When addressing the queen, the correct formal way to do so is by calling her “Your Majesty” and later “Lady”.

3- Demonstrations of affection

Each member of the royal family can decide to make – or not – public displays of affection (Reuters)

Public displays of affection are something each member of the royal family must decide for themselves.

During William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, several people pointed out the fact that the Sussexes were holding hands, but the Prince and Princess of Wales were not.

In this regard, Hanson clarified that “William and Catherine are very secure in their relationship and do not need each other to calm down.” “Also, during the walk, they were drifting apart, so it wasn’t practical for them to hold hands, and it’s a personal preference,” he added.

4- They must sit in a certain way

Royal women are advised to keep their knees together and cross their ankles when sitting (Reuters)

According to Beaumont Etiquette, real women should not sit with their legs crossed at the knees.

Instead, they are advised to keep their knees together and cross their ankles, a pose known as “The Leaning Duchess” given that the Duchess of Cambridge often sits like this in public with her legs slightly tilted to the side.

5- During mourning, the bracelet rule

Family clothing during funerals also follows strict protocol rules (Reuters)

The King and his brothers, with the exception of Prince Andrew, were seen dressed in military gear as they followed behind Her Majesty’s coffin.

“That’s him gala uniform of whichever military regiment they represent: each branch of the armed forces has its practical uniform and a dress uniform that obviously cannot be fought in,” Hanson explained. “Those are there for ceremonial occasions, including funerals and mourning,” she added. Clerics such as the Archbishop of Canterbury could also be seen wearing black armbands over their robes, as he did during the proclamation of King Charles III.

“You will only wear a black armband to indicate that you are in mourning if you were not in civilian clothes”says the protocol. “Looking at that Accession Council, with the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla, they were only dressed in black civilian clothes and did not need armbands”, analyzed the specialist.

6- The order when walking

“There is no protocol behind William and Harry being at the center during the walk through Windsor” (The Grosby Group)

As royals enter for any official ceremony, there will be a warrant of entry.

Hanson detailed: “The proper order to enter a room is what we call by order of precedence established by the ascending order, so the more important you are, the later you arrive”. “So the coffin will arrive last, but in terms of people alive, the king will be the last to arrive,” he explained.

In that sense, during the walk of the “Fab Four” in Windsor, many pointed to the fact that the men were in the middle and wondered if it was protocol. But Hanson maintained: “There is no protocol behind William and Harry being at the center during the walk through Windsor. They are brothers and it was nice to see them together.”

“Whether they thought that or not, whether they were aware of it or not, that’s how it ended, and it was nice to see William and Harry side by side after everything that happened,” he opined.

7- They must dress appropriately at all times

The young men of the royal family should only wear shorts until they are eight years old (Reuters)

There are various expectations when it comes to clothing for the royal family. The main one is that they are expected to dress modestly and formally for all occasions. Also, royals don’t wear real fur and the queen was known to have a personal preference for faux fur.

On The Royal Butler website, etiquette expert Grant Harrold noted that “young male members of the royal family should only wear Shorts until they are eight years old. Meanwhile, royal women should not wear tights and always wear hats to formal events unless it’s after 6 p.m., at which time tiaras are required.

Coats must always be worn in public and, furthermore, skirts must not be above the knee. According to the rules, members of the royal family must always wear a black suit when traveling abroad in the event of death.

8- Nail polish

Nail polish that royal women can wear must be translucent or pink (Getty)

Although women of the royal family are allowed to wear nail polish, they must follow strict rules.

“It has to be the color of the skin, so deep red and bright pink, for example, are not correct, especially for official occasions and particularly during mourning,” Hanson said. “So it should be translucent pinkwhich would basically be the color of the nails so that it looks natural”, pointed out the expert.

9- They avoid certain foods

Members of the royal family avoid certain foods when they are abroad for fear of food poisoning

According to Harrold, members of the royal family they should not eat shellfish when they go out to avoid food poisoning.

“It is a very sensible measure to stop eating shellfish when traveling on public functions,” the protocol expert considered. It is intended to prevent a member of the royal family from having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if he is touring abroad.”

Although this photograph was taken when Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, in this image you can see the new makeup of the British royal family, although some of the younger members are missing (Reuters)

10- They can not go to bed before the queen

According to Elizabeth II’s former private secretary, Sir William Heseltine, it is considered impolite to go to sleep before His Royal Highness. In her book The Royals in Australia, Heseltine notes how the late Princess Diana found this rule particularly difficult.

“For Diana, the long royal evenings were agony,” she wrote. She would apologize and go to bed, which was thought to be quite impolite, to go to bed before the Queen.”

11- Children should play outdoors every day

According to Louise Heren, author of Nanny in a Bookwhich analyzes the training received by future royal nannies in the Norland College de Baththe children of the royal family follow a very strict schedule that includes at least one outdoor play session a day.

“There must be a lot of outdoor play. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Yes, they will get their hands dirty in the dirt, but they will learn to plant and be in contact with nature,” said Heren, who added that “even if it rains every day they go out”.

