From forgotten loves to forbidden flings – Casualty’s 9 best romances

The Emergency Division is a busy and disturbing place to be, so you’ll be able to’t blame Casualty’s docs and nurses for in search of a little bit of distraction of their colleagues. Over time we’ve seen all of it: secret trysts within the workers room, kisses within the cubicles and normally a near-death expertise sooner or later, simply so the couple can declare their love in entrance of the entire group.

However which Casualty {couples} received our hearts racing and our pulses hovering? Learn on for our shortlist…

9. Holly and Patrick

These two wanted their heads knocking collectively! They’d beforehand been a pair at medical college and had been thrown again into one another’s lives after they arrived at Holby ED. Regardless of typically disliking individuals, particularly these he had to work with, Patrick all the time had a mushy spot for Holly and stored an eye fixed out for her. They by no means received the joyful ending we needed, as Holly left to go travelling after her stalker ordeal, however their chemistry stored us hooked. Patrick ultimately received along with ED physician Lara Stone however died in a automotive crash earlier than they may marry.

8. Fin and Consolation

Romance isn’t restricted to the ED – they’re getting it on over on the ambulance station too! Paramedics Fin and Consolation had a rocky street to romance. She was married, that they had an affair and when she lastly left her husband to be with him, Fin revealed he had a secret daughter. When will they ever be taught not to hold secrets and techniques?! All’s properly that ends properly although – after a number of extra stumbles and near-misses, the pair lastly received again collectively and received married in an emotional ceremony. Fin did ultimately get murdered although, so happiness was short-lived, unhappy face.

7. Tom and Sam

This was all a bit awkward. Again when Sam was a guide moderately than a paramedic, she discovered herself doing shifts alongside her estranged husband Dylan and the person she was falling in love with, Tom. It was the final word in Casualty love triangles, and Dylan struggled to come to phrases with Sam shifting on, however ultimately they divorced and he or she married Tom. Though when Sam returned to Holby 4 years later she was single once more… The best bit about this couple? Actors Oliver Coleman and Charlotte Salt tied the knot in actual life and have stayed collectively. They’ve a two-year outdated son.

6. Tess and Fletch

Within the phrases of Misteeq, this was so-so-scandalous! Cheeky chappy Fletch was everybody’s mate, and supposedly a household man – a married dad of three who all the time had a smile on his face. No one anticipated him to cheat on his spouse, least of all with pretty, accountable, older colleague Tess. The pair’s friendship became an intense, secret affair that neither of them might resist till Tess realised she was pregnant. Spooked by Fletch’s spouse Natalie turning up at work, and sobering up to the fact of the state of affairs, Tess terminated the being pregnant and ended the connection, leaving a devastated Fletch in tatters. We shouldn’t have been prepared them to keep collectively, however we couldn’t assist it.

5. Ethan and Alicia

These two had been clearly made for one another – why couldn’t they see it?! Their love was by no means unsure however too many foolish issues received in the best way – satisfaction, embarrassment, miscommunication. And do not forget that time when Ethan didn’t make it apparent sufficient that he needed to be with Alicia so she dated his brother, Cal, although she and Ethan had been each pining for one another? So irritating! They’d temporary, stolen intervals of happiness, however finally it wasn’t to be – Alicia determined she wanted to be single for some time and focus on her profession, leaving Ethan behind. Sob.

4. Lily and Iain

This actually shouldn’t have labored. Iain’s earlier relationship with Rita failed as a result of he couldn’t commit, in the meantime Lily had a 5 yr plan caught on the door of her locker. Iain was a fun-loving man who would get the primary spherical in, Lily’s model of enjoyable was staying late at work to get some further surgical expertise. However in some way they simply clicked – she stored him on his toes and he was a smitten pet canine round her. It’s only a disgrace it had to finish – Lily was provided a analysis place in Hong Kong and he or she simply couldn’t flip it down, not even for love.

3. Zoe and Max

After relationship the Scientific Lead, Nick Jordan, after which rising to the identical place herself, Zoe was shocked to discover herself falling for the twinkly-eyed porter, Max, particularly as there was a notable age distinction between them. Max was head over heels for Zoe, and their chemistry was off the charts, however she was embarrassed of their relationship and by no means fairly felt comfy. It was solely after she cheated on him on her hen night time (we nonetheless blame Robyn for forcing her to exit) that Zoe realised how a lot she beloved Max. After a variety of to-ing and fro-ing, and Zoe leaving to work in America for some time, she ultimately got here again and the pair received their joyful ending on an aeroplane, flying off to new adventures collectively.

2. Ruth and Jay

Nurse Jay had the persistence of a saint – although he and Dr Ruth had been fairly clearly destined to be collectively, she got here up with no finish of explanation why they shouldn’t be. To be honest she was battling her personal demons, together with psychological sickness, taking the morning after capsule behind Jay’s again and marrying a homosexual man who left her shortly afterwards. Nothing would diminish Jay’s love although, and he and Ruth turned one of many few Casualty {couples} to get a cheerful ending. The loved-up couple drove off into the sundown collectively in a camper van to put together for the start of their unborn child after Ruth turned pregnant once more. Aww.

1. Charlie and Duffy

Who else might prime this record? Regardless of Duffy’s unhappy dying after a devastating battle with dementia, these two will all the time be final Casualty couple. They had been associates for years: although the chemistry between them was apparent they had been by no means single on the similar time. When Duffy returned to the ED in 2015, the writers lastly determined to put us out of our distress, and gave us the second all of us needed, because the pair received hitched. After a few blissful years because the mum and pa of the division tragedy struck, however their love will dwell on eternally.