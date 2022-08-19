In addition, Heidi Klum joined the Barbiecore trend and Thylane Blondeau enjoys a day at the beach
Georgina Rodríguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed arriving at the gym in Cheshire (The Grosby Group)
Harry Styles went out for a walk through the streets of New York. Hours earlier, he had been seen with Olivia Wilde
German-American supermodel Heidi Klum jumped on the Barbiecore trend in a pink suit and matching bag for the America’s Got Talent taping
After being considered “The most beautiful girl in the world”, Thylane Blondeau and her boyfriend Ben Attal enjoyed a sunny day on the beaches of Saint Tropez
Eiza González very elegant with cowboy boots went out to have an iced coffee in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old actress recently made headlines after being spotted with her ex, Jason Momoa.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was out for a bike ride in Toronto. The 74-year-old actor and former politician was seen during the day off from the filming of his latest project, Utap
The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, Stella Banderas, was seen with her boyfriend, Eli Meyer while enjoying the Italian sun in Nerano
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went to dinner at Catch Steak LA in Los Angeles
Actress Sofía Vergara went to dinner in a sparkly dress and a matching Valentino clutch
Emma Roberts wore a sleek black dress and matching leather loafers while out shopping in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)
From Georgina Rodríguez's training to Harry Styles' walk through New York: celebrities in one click
In addition, Heidi Klum joined the Barbiecore trend and Thylane Blondeau enjoys a day at the beach
