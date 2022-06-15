From going to bed “on an empty stomach” and almost giving up football to being Liverpool’s most expensive purchase: Darwin Núñez’s story of overcoming

The presentation of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who tells his feelings on his arrival at Liverpool and what his goal is in the English club

It’s Tuesday Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Darwin Núñez: The English club presented the Uruguayan striker with images and testimonies of the footballer who will turn 23 on June 24. The native of the town of Artigas has a history of improvement that took him from starvation to being the most expensive contract in the history of the British entity, which was chosen by the sky-blue gunner over Manchester United, who would have offered him more money.

Darwin had a complicated childhood in which the sacrifice of his parents Silvia Ribeiro and Bibiano Núñez was everything. His father was a bricklayer and his mother collected bottles on the street to sell them and be able to raise money to buy the booties. “I don’t forget where I come from. A humble, hard-working family. My father worked in construction for 8 or 9 hours to buy what we needed and eat. My mother was always a housewife and went out to walk the streets to collect bottles to sell”, he told in an interview with Referee.

Money was tight and as a boy lunch at school was often his only daily meal. “Yeah I lay down lonely on an empty stomach. But the one who else went to bed on an empty stomach was my mother.. She made sure my brother and I ate first. My mom used to go to bed without joining us for dinner.”, he added.

Darwin in his old house in Artigas (Photo: @darwin_n9)

Silvia and Bibiano accepted that in 2013 a talent recruiter from Penarol se take your 14 year old son to Montevideo, 600 kilometers from his town, where his older brother waited for him, Junior, who also dreamed of being a professional footballer. full of illusions, Darwin He traveled to the capital, although he received a severe blow since he did not remain in the Carbonero test. He returned with his parents to Pirata, a settlement on the banks of the Cuareim River, which in its flooding generates consequences for the humble inhabitants of the place.

But Darwin did not lower his arms and got another test in the Manya and this time he was selected. He stayed in the club pension. He was reunited with his brother, who later, when he arrived at Third, decided to hang up his boots due to a “family problem”, which was never revealed. “Stay, you have a future. I’m leaving,” Junior told him. “He gave me the chance,” Darwin admitted.

Impact on social networks: this is how the Reds announced their arrival (@LFC)

At 16, he tore his cruciate ligaments and was unable to play for a year and a half. He returned to Artigas and worked eight hours a day to help his family. He recovered and returned to Montevideo where Leo Ramos helped him get to the first team. He debuted and entered by maxi rodriguez, but the pain generated by the operation of the ligaments made him end the game crying. This forced him to undergo another operation, in this case on his kneecap. The two interventions and his frustrations led him to consider quitting, but the support of his family and his willpower led him to try again and he was called up for the South American U-20 in 2019. .

Darwin with his mom (@darwin_n9)

In the youth contest held in Chile, his team finished third, but Darwin was struggling with the bow and the low mood impacted him. “I went into the networks a lot, I saw comments that I didn’t like and that made me sick. That started to get me down and Axel, the National Team psychologist helped me a lot”, he confessed, adding that at that time he used the cell phone only to talk on the phone with his family.

But the adversities always strengthened him and fed him back. He returned to the Primera de Peñarol, established himself as a starter and although he did not stand out (he scored 4 goals in 22 games), in Spain they saw something and were successful. Almería took him for the 2019/2020 season and he scored 16 goals in 32 games that year. His numbers were enough for Benfica to hire him and he was dispatched with 47 goals and 16 assists in 84 games.

Darwin and Lorraine in the Centenary (@darwin_n9)

His metrics, global performances, speed and mobility across the attacking front seduced the English giants and Liverpool and Manchester United wanted him. According to Sky Sportschose the first because he qualified for the Champions League and United failed to do so. Núñez was not willing to leave the most important club competition in Europe to participate in the Europa League with the Manchester club. The second major reason revolved around Jürgen Klopp and the project that Liverpool offered him under the orders of the German. All to the detriment of a better economic offer that the Red Devils would have offered.

But in the Old World he also forged his personal life and met in Almeria Lorraine Manas (31). They were paired up and became the parents of Darwin “Jr.” last January 3. According to ASshe had an affair with Aleix Vidal, current Espanyol player, and also has a daughter with the Catalan. Lorena was a permanent support for Darwin and already accompanied him to Uruguay in one of the matches in which he was summoned: now they will move to Liverpool as a family.

After those difficult beginnings, today Núñez lives a dream present and is a fixture for Uruguay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Meanwhile, he will play the next four years in the Liverpool, who reached an agreement with the Benfica by €75 million ($79 million, £64 million). The transfer could eventually reach 100 million eurosaccording to certain sports results, which would represent the most expensive transfer in the history of the English club.

NÚÑEZ AT LIVERPOOL

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

(@LFC)

KEEP READING

The shining names that sound in Boca Juniors before a total secrecy of the leadership

Diego Maradona Jr. arrived in Argentina 18 months after his father’s death: “In Naples they love him more than here, they forgive him everything there”

Final point for Pochettino: PSG is on track for his departure and in the next few days he would announce his replacement