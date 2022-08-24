From great racing simulators to disappear: date for the withdrawal of Project Cars 1 and 2 from digital stores

It will be in October and September when the games disappear, but if you have them you can continue playing.

Often the video game industry depends on some aspects that are foreign to what the developers want. In this case, due to a license expiration We will no longer be able to buy Project Cars or Project Cars 2, as announced by the official account of the title on Twitter.

Project Cars 1 will leave on October 3 while Project Cars 2 on September 21video games will be withdrawn from the different digital stores early. Specifically, for Project Cars we have up to October 3 to get hold of him, while with Project Cars 2 until 21 September, as announced by Slightly Mad Team in the statement. The main reason has been “due to the expiration of car and circuit licenses.”

The statement goes on to state the following: “Both games they will still be fully playableand our players will be able to continue enjoying all the features of the game, including multiplayer. We remain focused on making the best racing sim titles, and as we’ve already mentioned, we look forward to sharing more about the next Slightly Mad project when the time comes.”

It is worth mentioning that something similar already happened after the eventful Fast and Furious Crossroads, which was retired in less than two years of digital stores. Project Cars 3 will not be affected because of this licensing issue, at least for now. It must be remembered that Codemasters acquired Slightly Mad Studios, focused on their next project.

More about: Project Cars, Slightly Mad Studios, Project Cars 2 and Licensing.