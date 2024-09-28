From Gridiron to Gold: Cris Collinsworth’s Net Worth and Investment Portfolio in 2024

Cris Collinsworth is a name that resonates with football fans across generations. From his days as a star wide receiver to his current role as one of the most respected broadcasters in sports, Collinsworth has left an indelible mark on the NFL. Let’s dive into the life and career of this football icon.

Who is Cris Collinsworth?

Anthony Cris Collinsworth was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 27, 1959. He’s a former NFL player turned sports broadcaster who has become one of the most recognizable voices in football commentary.

Collinsworth played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1981 to 1988 and has since enjoyed a successful career in sports broadcasting, winning multiple Emmy Awards for his work.

Attribute Details Full Name Anthony Cris Collinsworth Date of Birth January 27, 1959 Age (2024) 65 years old Birthplace Dayton, Ohio, USA Nationality American Education Law degree from the University of Cincinnati Profession Sports Broadcaster, Former NFL Player

Personal Life and Relationships

Collinsworth’s personal life is as solid as his professional one. He’s been married to Holly Bankemper since 1989.

Holly is an attorney, and together they’ve built a strong family. They have four kids: Austin, Ashley, Katie, and Jac. Austin followed in his dad’s footsteps, playing football at Notre Dame, while Jac has joined his father in the broadcasting world.

The Collinsworth family lives in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati where Cris spent his NFL days. They’re known for keeping a low profile, valuing their privacy despite Cris’s fame.

Professional Career: From Player to Broadcaster

Collinsworth’s journey in football began at the University of Florida, where he was a star receiver for the Gators. He set records and earned All-American honors before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1981.

As a Bengal, Collinsworth quickly became a fan favorite. He was tall, fast, and had great hands. He made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons and helped the Bengals reach two Super Bowls. Though they didn’t win either game, Collinsworth’s performances were always noteworthy.

After hanging up his cleats in 1988, Collinsworth didn’t stray far from the game he loved. He jumped into broadcasting, starting with radio shows in Cincinnati. His knack for breaking down plays and explaining the game in simple terms made him a natural.

NBC spotted his talent and brought him on board in 1990. Since then, he’s worked for Fox, HBO, and back to NBC, where he’s been the color commentator for Sunday Night Football since 2009.

His insights, coupled with his distinctive voice, have made him one of the most respected analysts in sports.

Age and Physique

At 65 years old (as of 2024), Collinsworth still maintains the tall, lean physique that made him a tough matchup for defenders during his playing days.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, he was always easy to spot on the field. Today, he keeps in shape, often joking about trying to fit into his old suits from his playing days.

Net Worth and Salary

Collinsworth’s success in both playing and broadcasting has paid off big time. His net worth is estimated to be around $25 million as of 2024.

His annual salary from NBC is reported to be in the neighborhood of $4 million, making him one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters in the business.

This hefty paycheck comes from his work on Sunday Night Football, which is consistently one of the most-watched programs on television.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth Approximately $25 million (2024) Primary Income Source Salary from NBC (Sunday Night Football) Annual Salary Approximately $4 million Secondary Income Sources Investments, Pro Football Focus ownership

Collinsworth’s expert analysis and chemistry with play-by-play partner Mike Tirico (who took over from Al Michaels) are a big part of the show’s success.

Company Details and Investments

Beyond broadcasting, Collinsworth has shown his business savvy. He’s the majority owner of Pro Football Focus (PFF), a company that provides in-depth analysis and statistics for NFL and college football.

PFF has become a go-to resource for teams, media, and fans alike, revolutionizing how people understand and analyze the game.

Collinsworth bought his stake in PFF in 2014, and under his leadership, the company has grown significantly.

In 2021, private equity firm Silver Lake acquired a minority stake in PFF, valuing the company at $50 million. This investment has surely boosted Collinsworth’s net worth and solidified his position as a smart businessman as well as a football expert.

Real Estate Investments

While details of Collinsworth’s real estate portfolio aren’t public, it’s known that he owns a beautiful home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

The house, which offers views of the Ohio River and the Cincinnati skyline, is reportedly worth several million dollars. It’s likely that someone with Collinsworth’s financial acumen has other real estate investments, but he keeps these details private.

Attribute Details Primary Residence Fort Thomas, Kentucky Residence Features – Views of the Ohio River – Cincinnati skyline Estimated Value Several million dollars Other Properties Not publicly disclosed

Investment and Funding

Collinsworth’s primary investment focus seems to be on Pro Football Focus. By pouring resources and expertise into PFF, he’s betting on the growing importance of analytics in sports.

This investment has paid off, as evidenced by the Silver Lake deal and PFF’s increasing influence in the football world.

Outside of PFF, Collinsworth hasn’t publicly disclosed other major investments. However, given his background in accounting (he has a law degree from the University of Cincinnati), it’s likely he maintains a diverse investment portfolio to grow and protect his wealth.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Collinsworth keeps a relatively low profile on social media. He doesn’t have personal accounts on platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

Fans can catch his insights during NFL broadcasts and occasionally in interviews, but he’s not one to share his personal life online.

For professional inquiries, Collinsworth can be reached through NBC Sports or Pro Football Focus.

His work with Sunday Night Football means he’s in millions of homes every week during the NFL season, making him one of the most visible figures in sports media.

Platform Account Name Activity Level Twitter No personal account Instagram No personal account Public Interaction Shares insights primarily through TV broadcasts and interviews Contact for Inquiries Reachable through NBC Sports or Pro Football Focus

Conclusion

Cris Collinsworth’s journey from NFL star to broadcasting legend is a testament to his passion for football and his ability to explain the game’s intricacies to fans.

His success on the field translated seamlessly to the broadcast booth, where he’s become one of the most respected voices in sports.

With a solid personal life, a thriving career, and smart business moves, Collinsworth has built a legacy that extends far beyond his playing days.

As he continues to break down plays for millions of viewers each week, it’s clear that Cris Collinsworth’s impact on the world of football is far from over.

Whether you know him as #80 for the Bengals or as the voice of Sunday nights, there’s no denying that Collinsworth is a true football icon.