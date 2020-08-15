From Health mission to new cyber policy, PM Modi made 10 big announcements in one and half hour speech on Independence Day

PM Modi Announcements on Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 10 big announcements from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday on the 74th Independence Day. He announced the commencement of a big scheme like National Digital Health Mission, which gives health cards to every Indian, with immediate effect. Along with this, Prime Minister Modi told the country about bringing a new cyber security policy in the country. The Prime Minister, while discussing the much awaited Corona vaccine, said that work is going on not one or three vaccines. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, find out what 10 major announcements Prime Minister Modi made during his about one and a half hour long speech from seven to nine in the morning. Also Read – Whoever raised his eyes from PM Modi-LoC to LAC spoke from Red Fort, Army responded in the same language

1. National Digital Health Mission: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the first big announcement with the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). He said that from today another big campaign is going to start in the country. This is the National Digital Health Mission. Every Indian will get a health card. Your every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all this information will be contained in this one health card. This scheme will bring new revolution in India's health sector.

2. New Cyber ​​Security Policy: Prime Minister Modi said that a new national cyber security strategy has been drafted in the country. India is alert in this context, is cautious and is taking decisions to face these threats and is also constantly developing new systems. A new cyber security policy will be introduced in the coming times.

3. Covid Vaccine: Prime Minister Modi told the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort that today no one, not two, but three vaccines of Korana are currently under testing phase. He said that as soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, there is also a preparation for mass production of those vaccines in the country.

4. Expansion of NCC: Prime Minister Modi announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). He told the country that now the expansion of NCC will be ensured to 173 borders and coastal districts of the country. Under this campaign, about 1 lakh new NCC cadets will be given special training. In this also, about one-third of the daughters will be given this special training.

5. Internet connectivity of Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Modi said that in the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected with submarine optical fiber cable. He said that there are more than 1300 islands in our country. In view of their geographical location, in view of their importance in the development of the country, work is underway to start new development schemes.

6. Optical fiber network in every village: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to connect every village in the country with optical fiber to provide internet facility. He said that this goal will be met in the coming thousand days. He said that before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats of the country were connected with optil fiber. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber.

7. Project Lion and Dolphin: Prime Minister Modi announced Project Lion and Dolphin. He said that India is fully sensitive to the protection and promotion of its biodiversity. In the last few years, the population of lions and tiger in the country has increased at a rapid pace. Now a project lion is also going to start for our Asian lions in the country. At the same time, he stressed on running the project for the protection of dolphins.

8. 100 Lakh Crore Expenditure: Prime Minister Modi said that a very big plan has been prepared to connect the entire country with multi-modal connectivity infrastructure. The country is moving towards spending more than 100 lakh crore rupees on this. About 7 thousand projects of different sectors have also been identified. In a way it will be like a new revolution in infrastructure.

9. Emphasis on expansion of Neighborhood Policy: Prime Minister Modi emphasized on the strengthening and expansion of relationships with neighbors. He said that with our neighboring countries, whether they are connected to us by land or from the sea, we are connecting our relations with the partnership of security, development and trust. Today, the neighbors are not only those who get our geographical boundaries, but they are also those who meet our hearts. Where there is harmony in relationships, there is harmony.

10. Campaign against pollution: Prime Minister Modi also discussed the plan to eliminate pollution from cities on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that a special campaign is also being done with a holistic approach to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country.