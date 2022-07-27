From heating the chair in the office to answering messages compulsively: teleworking is anchored in the habits of presenteeism

The adoption of remote work, which has been promoted in the last two years due to a pandemic that showed us that it was possible, has different advantages such as more flexibility for workers. A new study carried out by Qatalog and GitLab shows us very curious data: there are old office habits (which were not very positive) that are being adopted in remote work.

One of the most interesting findings is that inequalities in company hierarchies, coupled with all the remote working tools, are creating a “pervasive culture of digital presenteeism.” We have gone from office presenteeism to the obligation to be present online. And the experts say that hurts productivity and drives staff to work longer hours.

More than half have pressure to appear online





The survey of 2,000 workers revealed that 54% feel pressured to appear online and visible (to their employers and other workers) while working remotely. Since work is no longer done entirely in the office, employees are taking extra steps to make sure their work is recognized, according to the survey, which often means arbitrarily responding to emails and messagesattend additional meetings, and add comments and responses to shared working documents.

This desire to show how hard they work leads many people to work overtime. On average, workers in this study say they spend an extra 67 minutes each day (on top of their regular work hours) making sure they’re visibly connected at work, which equates to more than 5.5 hours each week.

“This culture of presenteeism probably comes from above,” the report concludes, since the 63% of workers believe that the management and senior positions of their organization “They prefer a traditional culture with employees in the office.” In addition, 54% stated that their colleagues are stuck in old habits of presenteeism and therefore they feel compelled to spend more hours in front of their PCs.

Productivity vs presenteeism





This, in fact, contrasts with another figure: a vast majority of people (81%) say that they are “more productive and create higher quality results when they have more flexibility about when they work”. Therefore, the requirement of this presentism would be counterproductive. Also, most, despite being remote, have typical office hours of 9-5.

We must remember that, as we have already published from Genbeta, there are more and more companies that distrust their teleworkers and monitor everything they do on their PC and, in fact, we tell you the case of the person who was fired for resting a lot and Justice has endorsed it. The company knew because they had his phone monitored.

In conjunction with these data, Tariq Rauf, founder and CEO of Qatalog, considers that while the pandemic gave us a unique opportunity to reshape our working lives and put aside the vestiges we learned in the office era, “it is clear that we are repeating the same mistakes. Workers are desperate to avoid the suspicion that they are not working hard enough, and fall back into the same habits of presenteeism, adapted to the digital workplace. The costs are enormous, as they translate into dissatisfied and exhausted employees and a loss of productivity.

Many notifications from many apps

Another interesting aspect of this survey shows that workers are faced with a barrage of notifications: On average they now receive notifications from six different apps, and almost three-quarters (73%) said they respond to these notifications outside of their work hours.

And, in fact, one way to show that they are working is to interact through messages and notifications. For example, most do this by sending or replying to emails or by sending or replying to messages in messaging apps. Half say they join team video calls even though they don’t have to. Other ways to be active is by adding or responding to comments on shared documents; updating shared task management tools; or sending emoji/GIF reactions in messaging apps.