From hero to villain: Kepa entered for Chelsea on penalties and “gave” the English League Cup to Liverpool

Two of the best teams today not only in England but in the world met in the final of the English League Cup: after the 0-0 in regulation time, Liverpool defeated Chelsea in an electrifying and lengthy penalty shootout. Was 11-10 in favor of the Redswhich they celebrated thanks to the error in the execution of the goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalagawho entered at the end of extra time for the shootout from 12 steps and could not deflect a single one.

Wembley It was pure emotion despite the lack of goals in the 120 minutes played. The meeting was close, close, but both had options to tip the balance in their favor. First was Sadio Mané the one who wasted an unbeatable situation with a Edward Mendy almost defeated on the floor for having rolled to deflect a shot from mid-distance by Naby Keita. Miraculously, the Senegalese goalkeeper recovered and avoided the fall of his fence.

Mason Mount He had two clear chances at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second. He first tried a deflected half volley after an assist from Kai Havertz; then Christian Pulisic left him face to face with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and crashed the ball against the post.

Liverpool, new champion of the English League Cup (Reuters / John Sibley)

Fans from all four sides came to shout scores, although the WHERE alerted referee Stuart Attwell for fine and contested forward positions. Joel Matip he found the net after Mané’s header on a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick, but the flag was raised and the cry of the Liverpool supporters was drowned out. The Blues they also reddened their throats in vain with the conquest of Romelu Lukakuwho started millimetrically ahead at the start of the play.

Knowing Kepa’s ability to face a penalty shootout, Thomas Tuchel replaced Mendy with seconds to go before the final whistle. The German coach backfired: the Spanish goalkeeper converted all eleven penalties (including his colleague Kelleher) and threw into the clouds the defining game that gave Jürgen Klopp’s team the title. Milner, Fabinho, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Diogo Jota, Origi, Robertson, Elliott, Konate and Kelleher all hit for Liverpool; Alonso, Lukaku, Havertz, James, Jorginho, Rudiger, Kante, Werner, Thiago Silva and Chalobah signed for Chelsea. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who entered to be a hero, became a villain.

In this way, Reds they raised the EFL Cup after a decade, since the last time was in the 2011/2012 season, when they beat Cardiff City on penalties. This milestone can be considered historic in British football, as Liverpool was once again the top winner of this title with 9 trophiesone more than Manchester City, which had won six of the last eight editions and has 8 cups in its showcase (Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are on the podium with 5 each).

