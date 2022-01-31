From his doubts to return to tennis to the emotion of victory: Rafa Nadal’s confessions after winning the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal’s statements after getting his 21st Grand Slam

Raphael at 35 Nadal keep making history and after win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5, reached his grand slam number 21, which allows you to overcome by one to Roger Federer Y Novak Djokovic. After the meeting, the Spaniard spoke about his glory Sunday and analyzed what happened in the Rod Laver Arena, venue for the final located in the sports complex of the Melbourne Park, where the world’s first elite tennis tournament was held.

“It is a difficult moment because Daniil is a great champion. Many times in this tournament he was about to win and I know he will win this trophy was the first thing the Spaniard said after celebrating with his relatives and receiving the trophy.

“This was one of the most exciting matches of my career. and sharing it with you (Medvedev) was an honor. It was amazing, and A month or a half ago I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again. I want you to know how much I have had to fight to be here and win this trophy”, added Rafa, who was applauded by the public who attended an epic match.

Rafael Nadal’s ecstasy after winning in Australia (REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“Undoubtedly this it may be one of the most exciting moments of my career having all the support for three weeks. It will stay in my heart for a long time. I want to thank my team, my family. Some of them could not accompany me, they know how difficult it was, “he stressed.

“It was a very difficult time to organize a tournament,” Rafa acknowledged to those responsible for the event, highlighting the complex context due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could have easily said this was going to be my last Australian Open, but I’m going to bend over backwards to make it next year,” he revealed. It was speculated that Roland Garros could be his last Grand Slam, but the Spaniard showed himself at a high level.

The testimonies of Daniil Medvedev

Rafa underwent surgery after a chronic injury to his left foot. In 2021 he had a second semester to forget that saw him outside of Wimbledon, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the US Open. He returned in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi between December 16-18 and there he began to get ready for the Australian contest. In addition, his distance from the courts forced him to miss multiple tournaments that made him drop in the ATP ranking. from second to sixth place in the table.

With 90 titles, 21 of them in Grand Slam, 209 weeks as number 1 in the world, four Davis Cups and two Olympic gold medals, in singles and doubles, Nadal has, at 35 years old, an impressive track record.

Before, it was the turn of Medvedev, who indicated that “It is difficult to speak after such a long game and losing. I asked him after the game, ‘aren’t you tired?’ Is incredible. I didn’t think you could win, but you really raised your level”, Said the Russian who also thanked his family and his team before warning that “for me this is not the end”.

It was an intense match where Rafa turned the result around after going two sets down and matched the overall with his strong physicality. He took the definition to a fifth set where after more than five hours Nadal and Medmedev fought like two titans without respite and fought until the end to win the title.

With this triumph, the Mallorcan reached his 21st Grand Slam title of all time and surpasses by one Roger Federer Y Novak Djokovic. Rafa was 19 years and 2 days when on June 5, 2005 he won the final of Roland Garros to the Argentine Marian Gate. It would be the first of his 21 Grand Slam titles

