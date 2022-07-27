From human language to Excel formula: this free website uses GPT-3 AI to know what we want the spreadsheet to do

“The best low code tool is Excel”Microsoft Vice President Charles Lamanna said last week, referring to the software creation model that makes it possible to dispense with code-based programming in most cases.

“I can open Excel and use it to make a list of things, no prior training required. But then you have people who—I swear to you—basically get Ph.Ds by creating super-complex derived models in Excel.”

But,and if it were possible to use Excel for much more complex things than mere item listings and —even so— the user could dispense with the code… or, at the very least, to write it himself? Well, that is precisely what Excel Formula Bot tries to offer us.

Excel formulas for ‘nocoders’

Its author, David Bressler, defines himself as an analytics expert and ‘nocoder’ (“I don’t know HTML, or CSS, or Python or any other language.” of AI programming, but I have developed a web app based on artificial intelligence”)…

…and it is to other ‘nocoders’ that his new creation is addressed: it is an Excel formula generator that works from a description of what we want to do. We tell it, in —more or less— plain language, and the web takes care of ‘translating’ our request into an Excel formula, as seen in the following video:

Where the heck was GPT-3 when I was in business school?!@bresslertweets created a bot that generates Excel formulas. Just type in what you want Excel to do, and the bot will give you the formula. This is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/ZeSfrtoIhy — Allie K. Miller – in NYC (@alliekmiller) July 20, 2022

Goodbye to going crazy reviewing Excel help and pulling trial and error. At least, for the most part: Bressler still has some ironing out in his app, and there’s always the chance that we haven’t worded our petition as clearly as possible (compounded problem because at the moment Excel Formula Bot only ‘translates’ from Englishwhich sometimes forces you to change periods to commas, and commas to semicolons).

“90% of requests are SUMIF, VLOOKUP, or multiconditional IF statements”

The website already warns that we have to take that into account:

“Model results will be best when the message is as specific as possible (i.e. referring to exact cells, rows, or columns). If you don’t get the desired results, try rephrasing your sentence. If you’re using quotes, use only single quotes: double quotes will cause an error.”

Like Microsoft’s Power Apps and the Github Copilot wizard, Excel Formula Bot makes use of OpenAI’s GPT-3 model to ‘understand’ natural language. Let’s remember that GPT-3 was trained using billions of examples taken from all over the net, including tutorials, manuals, cheatsheets or academic articles.

Some green and red buttons, at the bottom of the web, will allow us to improve the service by providing our feedback: “I’m overlaying my own data to try to further refine [el modelo]”, explica Bressler.

Create a replica of the tool that generate formulas for Google Sheets (something that is already available),

Add a section for “every popular formula” to show multiple use cases of it based on previous requests.

How long will it take to find features like this integrated directly into Excel?

Image | Based on original from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission