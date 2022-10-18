From illusion to failure, the Mexican U-17 team was left out of the 2022 Women’s World Cup in India

Mexican women’s team under 17, World Cup in India 2022. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

During the first hours of this Tuesday, another failure was consummated for the Mexican Football Federation, the Mexican team sub 17 was eliminated from the world Cup of the category that takes place in India. The national team was defeated by Colombia two goals for onein a match in which the winner advanced to the quarterfinals.

The squad commanded by Ana Galindo needed necessarily a victoryto get out of the group stage. The victory achieved on day two against Spain (the strongest rival in the sector) was a moral victory that, in theory, gave the necessary impetus to beat the South Americans. However, the matchday one loss to China weighed more heavily than anything else.

The match began with a slight dominance in possession for El Tri, but the absence of attacking plays was generalized in both goals. A very wide shot during the first minutes was the harbinger of what would be the key to open the scoring. About 40 minutes into the first half, Juana Ortegon got rid of one loose brand of the Mexican defenders and took a powerful shot from outside the area that was embedded in the nets for the 1-0 of the coffee growers.

Mexican women’s team under 17, World Cup in India 2022. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

For the start of the complementary part, the Mexican National Team took to the field with the pressure of having to overcome the score, which was reflected in a very nervous when it came to spinning passes and creating plays. At game time, El Tri was about to equalize through Fatima Servinbut his shot went wide in a clear mistake that would only be the first of the day for the Monterrey soccer player.

Less than a quarter of an hour later, the Colombians’ second goal came with another error of the tricolor defense. A clearance by the rival goalkeeper was badly cut by Julie López in midfield and caused the ball to go over her own defensive line. The ball was at the mercy of the duel Judith Colin-Linda Caycedo in which the South American easily took possession of the ball and sent it to the bottom of the goal for 2-0.

The Mexico’s reaction came ten minutes from the end thanks to a good shot from the element of Pachuca, Alice Soto. Although the authorship of the goal was not his, the number ten of the Tri It was key since after connecting with the ball, her shot was deflected by Linda Caicedo and embedded in her own goal. The annotation was reflected in high of encouragement for those led by Ana Galindo, but was not represented on the scoreboard.

Mexican women’s team under 17, World Cup in India 2022. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

In this way, the Mexican National Team was left out of the World Cup in the category India 2022. His final balance was two defeats by two annotations to one and an anecdotal victory against The Red that filled the squad and every fan of the team with hope, although momentarily and ultimately unproductive.

Ana Galindo personally added her second stumble as national coach, because his visit to Asia comes after having led the sub category in the Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica just a few months ago. Obviously it is hard data, because the bad moment of Mexican teams is general in all its categories. Namely, The problem is background.

KEEP READING:

“FIFA is no longer fifi”: Sheinbaum started the Fan Day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup from Iztapalapa

“He got comfortable”: Martinoli criticized Guillermo Ochoa for his shortcomings in goal

The celebration of a Pachuca fan who “flew” and caused damage to the stadium