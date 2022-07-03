From jumping off cliffs to defying gravity in Paris: athletes from around the world put their talent on display in France

Artem Silchenko grabbed all the attention in Paris Photo: Romina Amato / RB Content Pool

Not only the temperature in the city on the banks of the Sena was boiling in the flashy Parisian day, but so was the atmosphere when the Elite cliff jumpers of the world They were standing on their platforms with the Torre Eiffel in the corner of the eye. The spectators had all eyes on the 9 time champion Gary Huntwho showed the judges his two jumps during 10 seconds to lead in your hometown.

The athlete reached France to stay. That was a good ten years ago. This time he arrived in the capital with the intention of giving the best show (according to his own words) and it is exactly what he did on the first day of the first visit of the World Series to the French capital. They are Compulsory Immersion was awarded withn three 10 for the five judges – the advantage for the nine-time champion from the start.

In Round 2, the reigning champion outboxed him with 10 others from the judges for a decent lead in the men ahead of Catalin Preda from Romania and Alessandro DeRose from Italy. “It was incredible. A real pleasure. I mean, there was a lot of pressure on me. I knew everyone wanted me to perform well here, including me. So, it’s a huge relief now that I’ve gotten off to a good start. In the past, I messed up my easy dives and then had to go back to the hard ones. But now it is a completely different day and age. I can’t miss the easy ones because the other guys have really big dives. So I did what I had to do today to stay in the mix. And I still have to dive even better tomorrow,” she highlighted.

At the other end of the ranking is Artem Silchenkothe champion from 2013 World Series. For its intermediate dive, a back 2 Somersaults con 1 1/2 Twistshad the highest score of the day tied with his long-term rival Gary Hunt – 108.00pts. The specialty of this dive is its blind entry maneuver, in which the diver sees the water at least half a somersault before entering and has to line up ‘blind’.

In the female category it was also the day for the current champion, since Rhiannan Iffland she achieved the highest score after two rounds in the women’s category that day. The five-time Australian champion repeated her record score for an intermediate dive of 96.90 pts.

The Brazilian Jaki Valente will be on the cell phones of all the spectators. Photo: Dean Treml/RB Content Pool

“Today was a good and strong start. I’m looking forward to trying to carry that into tomorrow. In fact, I changed my two dives just to try something new. And I’m interested to see how that goes. I don’t want targets on my back anymore. So, it’s just going out there and giving it your all,” she stressed.

