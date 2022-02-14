From Killzone to Horizon Forbidden West, these are the best to worst Guerrilla games according to Metacritic

It may not be the oldest studio in the industry, but all of its games allowed it to grow into what we know today.

Founded right at the beginning of the new millennium, the Guerrilla Games company has spent more than two decades making an ever bigger mark on the video game industry. Formerly known as Lost Boys Games, this company began developing titles for the Game Boy Color, such as Dizzy’s Candy Quest, Rhino Rumble, and Black Belt Challenge. Later, in 2003, the studio formally changed its name to Guerrilla, and the company’s shooter genre fever began, with the first being Shellshock: Nam ’67.

The first name of the studio was Lost Boys GamesThis last title did not yet adopt the first-person camera that we began to see in the Killzone saga, but it served to plant the fundamentals that Guerrilla Games would be supporting for the next decade, slowly but surely finding a home within PlayStationand offering an interesting alternative for gaming communities like Call of Duty and Medal of Honor.

After leaving Killzone behind with its latest release in 2013, Guerrilla Games opted for a new IP which took many by surprise, even from the first leaks. However, it was precisely Horizon Zero Dawn the game that catapulted the studio to be one of the most recognized currently being a very strong card in the PlayStation catalog, and the reason why its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is one of the most anticipated games in 2022.

Next, and waiting for the last step towards the most recent game from the studio, we list all Guerrilla Games titles —including some DLC— qualified in Metacritic, ordered from best to worst. It is worth mentioning that we take into account the score given by the media for the order, but we will also show you the rating of the users.

Pos. Play Platform Note Users 1 Killzone 2 PS3 91 81 2 Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 89 84 3 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition PC 84 66 4 Killzone 3 PS3 84 80 5 Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds PS4 83 79 6 Killzone: Mercenary Vita 78 88 7 Killzone: Liberation PSP 77 80 8 Killzone: Shadow Fall PS4 73 68 9 Killzone: Shadow Fall – Intercept PS4 72 67 10 Killzone PS2 70 73 11 Killzone HD PS3 59 64 12 Shellshock: Nam ’67 PS2, Xbox, PC 58 83

