From Ladakh to Arunachal, Indian Army will hold strong, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges

new Delhi: There has been constant tension on the India-China border for the past several months. China is constantly trying to infiltrate the Indian border and provoke Indian soldiers. But Indian Army personnel are also adept at dealing with the situation in a peaceful manner and status quo. By the way, China is awash with the construction of the infrastructure near the border. China does not want the Indian government to build a road, bridge or airstrip near the India-China border. Because China is afraid that if China ever plans to take any military action against India again, the Indian Army will easily go from one place to another and thwart Chinese plans. Also Read – Crying video of Chinese soldiers viral, posted on the India border, weeping with fear

In this episode, today is an important day for the Indian Army and the Government of India. Because Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is going to inaugurate a total of 43 bridges along the borders with China today. Out of this, 7 bridges are to be inaugurated in Ladakh, 10 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 in Himachal Pradesh, 4 in Punjab, 8 in Arunachal Pradesh, 8 in Uttarakhand and 4 in Sikkim. Please tell that all these bridges have been constructed by Border Roads Organization (BRO). Also Read – China scared after Doklam controversy! Doubled the number of its air defense bases, heliports at LAC

Not only this, on Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also lay the foundation of the Nichifu tunnel being built in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. This is also to be done by BRO. After the construction of this tunnel, it will be easier to take the Indian Army to the McMahon line. Also, logistics or deployment of the army will also be ensured. Let me tell you that out of 43 bridges which will be inaugurated by the Defense Minister today, 22 bridges are directly related to the Indian Army, because through these routes, Indian Army personnel, artillery, logistics are sent for them. If a neighboring country like China belongs to India and on the other hand, the nefarious government of Pakistan, then the Indian Army and the government must pay attention to these basic things. Also Read – Indian Army feat in Ladakh, 6 new peaks captured, condition of China battered