From launching on Super Nintendo to selling thousands of copies in 2022: Live A Live conquers the weekly top in Japan

The remake of the classic Square Enix JRPG for Nintendo Switch is the best-selling of the last seven days.

On July 22, Live A Live was published, a remake of the classic JRPG from Square Enix for Nintendo Switch that, in addition to its playable section, stands out for having a HD-2D art style. The sum of both things may be the main reason why it has unseated Monster Hunter Rise in the weekly top in Japan.

It has sold more than 70,000 copiesIf we look at the figures collected by Gematsu, we will see that the top sales corresponding to the last week in the Japanese country places Live A Live as the best-selling game, having placed more than 70,000 copies of Nintendo Switch. Of course, it must be remembered that these data only account for physical sales.

The exclusive to Nintendo’s hybrid console, which originally premiered in 1994 on Super Nintendo, is well ahead of the rest of the competitors in the ranking, as the podium is completed by Nintendo Switch Sports with almost 25,000 copies and the only title from another platform listed: Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth for PS4, with 23,500 units sold.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[NSW] Live A Live – 71.137 (Nuevo)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo. 04/29/22) – 24.869 (598.527)

[PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth – 23,425 (New)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – 22.871 (200.263)

[NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth – 21,753 (New)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11.976 (4.734.067)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 9746 (812,708)

[NSW] Minecraft – 9542 (2.717.993)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 9380 (3.221.140)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5841 (4.930.600)



In relation to hardware, Nintendo Switch continues to be the absolute dominator of the Japanese market, adding between its three different versions 69,374 more consoles during the last week. All three models outperform the two versions of the PlayStation 5 and also the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Best selling consoles of the week

Switch – 30.182 (18.526.938)

Switch OLED – 28.715 (2.055.364)

Switch Lite – 10.477 (4.816.631)

PlayStation 5 – 9804 (1.512.433)

Xbox Series X – 2884 (127.800)

Xbox Series S – 2128 (146.237)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1390 (252.212)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 125 (1.187.874)

PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.769)



In addition to this data, we have recently known the most downloaded games of the first half of the year on Switch, so we will have to wait for the classification corresponding to the second half of 2022 to know if this exemplary remake of Live A Live makes its appearance in the list.

