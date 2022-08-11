From learning to fight to defend yourself to being the “Ayrton Senna” of jiu-jitsu: the story of Leandro Lo, the world champion murdered in Brazil

Leandro Lo wanted to learn to fight to defend himself from the blows of bigger boys (@leandrolojj)

The murder of Leandro Lo shocked Brazil and the region. The eight-time world jiu-jitsu champion was shot in the head at a party hall in São Paulo. The fighter was 33 years old, he forged his successful campaign inspired by his father who practiced boxing, but his initial objective was not to fight, but only to learn to defend himself. His vocation was so great that he became one of the best on the planet and even formed his own training team.

Born on May 11, 1989 in São Paulo, Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, had as a model his father, Luciano Pereira, who trained boxing. He wanted to learn the art of boxing, although his motivation was not to compete as his father came to do. He only wanted to have defense tools against aggression.

At school, he used to be the target of boys willing to pick fights to impress the other students. Learning to fight, for him therefore, was a matter of survival. “On the street, at school, you are always terrified of the bigger boys. So, I said: if ‘I fight, I’ll know how to defend myself,'” Leandro said in an interview with the television channel You Tube Back to Back.

Video tribute to Leandro Lo, the world jiu-jitsu champion assassinated on Sunday in Brazil



However, before he thought of putting on a glove, his father banned him from boxing. Luciano approved of his son’s interest in wrestling, but he didn’t want boxing due to frequent blows to the head.

The alternatives for Leandro were his attempts to learn karate and later capoeira. At the age of 14 he discovered that jiu-jitsu was his true calling. It was when he met Professor Cicero Costha and joined a Social Project to Fight for Good (PSLPB), in the Ipiranga neighborhood.

“He was always very dedicated. At first, his father paid him a small monthly fee to train. Then, we saw that he was so dedicated and wanted to be world champion, so we stopped charging to prepare himCicero told Sheet.

Leandro Lo achieved eight world titles in five different categories (@leandrolojj)

The professor founded the project with the aim of offering disadvantaged young people a healthy alternative to training as citizens, promoting the integration of young people through jiu-jitsu.

In 2011 he won his first Brazilian championship, which he repeated in 2012, when he also won the Pan American, and won his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) jiu-jitsu world title, a feat he accomplished again in 2013. In 2014 he decided to compete in the middleweight category and went on to win world championships.

Leandro remained in the Costa project until 2015, when he decided to found his own team with a group of friends, baptized “Hermandad NS”. His exit was not very friendly, according to the founding professor: “When he left, he tried to take a group of fighters with him. He tried to take practically everyone. That kind of freaked me out. Either it was him or it was the people around him who wanted to do something parallel. But when we met at events, we talked, we greeted him, but there was no dialogue.

Leandro Lo is considered a hero in São Paulo, where he was compared to Ayrton Senna (@leandrolojj)

In 2017, he changed categories again and went on to fight as a heavyweight. With a record of 268 wins and only 39 losses, he was world champion in five different categories. In addition, he won eight Pan American Games. The cutting-edge technique applied in his practice earned him recognition as one of the best fighters, pound for pound, who ever lived. They told him the “Ayrton Senna” of jiu-jitsu for being from São Paulo and world champion as the star of Formula 1. The pilot passed away at the age of 34 and the fighter at the age of 33. Both died tragically and also on a Sunday. Leandro was veiled in the same Morumbí cemetery, where the remains of the remembered idol of motorsport rest.

At the 2018 World Cup, he was champion after his opponent in the final, Marcus Buchecha, relinquished the title because Lo suffered a shoulder injury. A year later, in 2019, as a form of retribution for the gesture, Leandro gave up competing in the final so Buchecha could win the overall title.

In June of this year in Long Beach, California, in the United States, he won his last world title which was in the light heavyweight category and posted on his Instagram account: “First photo, world light heavyweight 2022, second photo world light heavyweight 2012 , ten years ago. The two most important achievements of my career, the first is the feeling of being world champion, this was ‘I can still be world champion’, the two best feelings of my life. Thank you to everyone who is always with me in joy in sadness! The messages of encouragement helped me a lot to keep going always”.

Transfer of the Jiu Jitsu fighter

In his Instagram account, he is noted as a very dedicated professional who exploited his passion to the fullest. He really enjoyed his family gatherings and sharing moments with his mother. He was well liked by his friends and very charismatic.

His contagious smile and friendliness can be seen in the photos that are posted on his social networks and those who knew him came to affirm that “Leandro was truly an amazing person. He shocked everyone who ever saw him. He was one of the best humans on the planet.”

This Friday he was going to compete for another championship in Austin, in the United States, but he was shot in the head during a party in San Pablo. Military policeman Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was charged with the crime and was arrested on Sunday after he turned himself in to authorities.

