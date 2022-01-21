From Matrix to Horizon Forbidden West: Carrie-Anne Moss will accompany Aloy and is not the only signing

The latest shared trailer delves into the story and characters of the PS5 and PS4 exclusive to be released very soon.

PlayStation and Guerrilla Games They have published today a new trailer focused on the story of Horizon: Forbidden West, and confirmed Michelle Jenner as the voice in Spanish of Aloy for its launch in the national market, but it has not been the only news shared by its managers. . In this sense, the participation of Carrie-Anne Moss in the PS5 and PS4 video game.

The co-star of The Matrix: Resurrections will be commissioned to bring to life Tilda, a mysterious new character who guards a special connection with a remote past as reported by Guerrilla Games in a press release.

For her part, Angela Bassett (Black Panther) has also been confirmed in the role of Regalla, who bets to be one of the great antagonists of Aloy’s new adventure. “Regalla is someone who moved by hate, specifically because of her hatred of the Carja tribe, and she is willing to burn the world to get the kind of revenge she wants, “explains McCaw in statements collected by the companions of IGN. “And he will kill anyone who stands in his way. way… From an emotional perspective between Aloy and Regalla, it’s an unstoppable force and an immovable object.”

It won’t be the only danger for players in Aloy’s epic journey through the Forbidden West. “The next chapter in Aloy’s story begins on February 18 – a first for PS5 and PS4 – where she will face a storm of new threats: an apocalyptic plague, Regalla and his rebels, Sylens and his machinations…, in addition to new dangers yet to be discovered”, they detail from Guerrilla Games.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios.